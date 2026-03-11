Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
CU Boulder | Culture

Is AI Making Us Smarter, Or Just Lazier? A College Student’s Perspective

Revel Roxberry Student Contributor, University of Colorado - Boulder
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When OpenAI released ChatGPT in late 2022, artificial intelligence stopped feeling futuristic and started feeling normal. Within months, it was everywhere, in group chats, on laptops in lecture halls, and open in a suspicious number of browser tabs during homework time. What started as a cool new tool quickly became part of daily life. 

Now, just a few years later, it’s hard to find a student who doesn’t use some form of AI. Whether it’s brainstorming essay ideas, summarizing a 40-page reading, solving a math problem, or flat-out generating an assignment, AI has woven itself into how we “do school.” And that’s where things get complicated.

Let’s be honest. A lot of people are not just using AI; they’re relying on it. Research on AI use in higher education shows that many students turn to tools like ChatGPT mainly to save time or boost grades. That’s not shocking. College is busy, stressful, and competitive. If there’s a shortcut that works, people are going to take it.

But here’s the real question: What are we losing in the process?

Learning isn’t just about getting the right answer. It’s about struggling through the wrong ones. It’s about staring at a blank Google Doc for 20 minutes before something clicks. It’s about working through confusion until you actually understand something. When AI does the thinking for us, we might submit a better-looking assignment, but did we actually build the skill?

That’s what worries me.

I’ve seen how fast AI took over. I remember when ChatGPT was first released. I was a sophomore in high school, and within weeks, everyone was using it. At first, it felt innovative and helpful. Now, four years later, it feels almost automatic. Instead of being a support tool, it’s becoming a crutch.

Universities haven’t fully adjusted; many classes still rely on take-home essays and online assignments, the exact kinds of work AI can generate in seconds. If we design systems that reward polished final products over the thinking behind them, we can’t be surprised when students outsource that thinking.

This isn’t about banning AI. That would be unrealistic and honestly kind of pointless. AI is not going anywhere. It will absolutely be part of our careers. Doctors, engineers, business leaders, and everyone will likely use some form of it. The issue isn’t the technology itself. The issue is overreliance.

The skills that will matter most in the future aren’t memorizing facts you can Google. They’re critical thinking, creativity, ethical judgment, collaboration, adaptability, and the ability to evaluate information. AI can generate answers, but it can’t replace human intuition, leadership, or real-world decision-making.

If we lean too hard on AI now, are we quietly weakening those skills?

There’s also the academic integrity side of this. It’s no secret that students use AI to complete graded assignments. Professors are struggling to detect it. The line between “help” and “cheating” feels blurrier than ever. That gray area creates tension on both sides; students feel tempted, and faculty feel frustrated.

But instead of just policing students harder, maybe the better move is redesigning how we learn. More project-based work, more in-class writing, more presentations, and collaborative problem-solving, more assignments that focus on the process, not just the final answer. If we create work that requires real engagement, AI becomes a support tool instead of a replacement.

AI is powerful. It can make learning more accessible and efficient when used intentionally. But if we allow it to quietly replace the hard parts of learning, the thinking, the struggling, the figuring it out, we risk graduating students who are really good at prompting software and less confident in their own abilities.

So maybe the real conversation isn’t “Should we use AI?” It’s “How do we use it without losing ourselves in the process?”

Because at the end of the day, college isn’t just about finishing assignments. It’s about becoming capable. And no algorithm can do that part for us.

Revel Roxberry

CU Boulder '28

Revel Roxberry is a sophomore at the University of Colorado Boulder, majoring in Mechanical Engineering with minors in business and space. She is motivated by a desire to build a career centered on continuous learning, meaningful work, and real-world problem-solving. Revel is particularly interested in sustainability and long-term progress, and she is drawn to engineering for its ability to turn creative ideas into practical solutions that improve the systems people rely on every day.

In addition to her academic coursework, Revel actively pursues hands-on and entrepreneurial projects that extend beyond the classroom. She has designed and prototyped an ESP32-based windshield ice detection system that integrates temperature sensors, data processing, and automated alerts, applying engineering principles to a real safety and environmental challenge. Revel is also a co-creator of Dish’d, a mobile app concept aimed at reducing food waste by helping users build meals from ingredients they already have. Through these projects, she has developed strong skills in system design, iteration, collaboration, and clear communication of technical ideas.

Outside of academics, Revel enjoys staying active and maintaining a balanced lifestyle. She loves spending time with her pets and values the sense of comfort and routine they bring to her day-to-day life. Revel also enjoys hanging out with friends, whether that means spending time outdoors, staying active together, or simply unwinding and catching up. In her free time, she enjoys skiing, working out, and being outside, and she appreciates experiences that allow her to recharge while staying connected to the people and things she cares about.