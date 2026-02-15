Ilona Maher: Redefining Strength, Beauty, & Women’s Rugby

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ilona Maher burst into the public eye during the 2024 Paris Olympics when her candid videos about being a female rugby player went viral on social media. She quickly became the most followed rugby player on Instagram.

She later went on to be a celebrity contestant on Dancing With The Stars, finishing as a finalist. During her time on the show, she continued to promote her message of body positivity and self-acceptance for women.

Maher is considered more “muscular” and “big” compared to traditional Western beauty standards. However, through her social media, she has expressed how being muscular and strong as a woman is not something to fear but something to desire.

“Strong is beautiful. Strong is powerful. Sexy is whatever you want it to be, and I hope more girls can feel how I feel,” Maher said while accepting the ESPY Award for Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Maher’s confidence extends beyond her strength; she also embraces femininity on her own terms. She has destroyed the idea that feminism and athleticism are mutually exclusive for female athletes by wearing bold red lipstick while playing rugby and displaying her feminine side off the playing field on social media.

“You don’t have to sacrifice your femininity to play any sport,” she told Allure.

She has racked up several accolades for her athletic prowess and activism. In December 2024, she made the Forbes 30 under 30 list. In July 2025, at the ESPY awards, she was named Best Breakthrough Athlete of the year. She was featured twice on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition, further promoting the visibility of bigger bodies in mainstream media. a crucial part of Maher’s messaging to women through her social media activism.

“I haven’t seen someone with my body type be described as sexy. . . I’m very proud of my body and what I’ve created. The brands that do see me see the power in it and the impact I can have for them,” Maher expressed on her Instagram.

Maher has several brand partnerships that support her message of body inclusivity and lifting women’s sports. Some of the most notable being Adidas, Maybelline New York, Secret deodorant, and L’Oreal.

Maher has continued to expand her reach by starting a podcast with her two sisters, Olivia Maher and Adrianna Maher, in which they candidly discuss their lives, issues, and experiences. I was recently watching one of their most recent episodes titled “Milan Olympics, Biscoff Cheesecake & Calling Each Other Out.” While the episode seemed lighthearted, one moment revealed a deeper issue in women’s sports.

Maher and her sisters spoke about some of the double standards that exist within women’s sports, including how, in the PWHL, women are not allowed to fight, and in the WNBA, smack talk is frowned upon. Meanwhile, men’s leagues are often celebrated for the same intensity and aggression that women are criticized for.

They then started discussing how women’s rugby sevens game has recently shrunk the size of their balls in order to make the women’s game more entertaining. Maher pointed out how unfair that was to the athletes and the sport.

“I think that was so special about rugby is that we had the same ball and there’s no difference between men and women,” said Maher on the House of Maher podcast.

In addition, she mentioned how she feels that she is the only one speaking up for the women’s rugby space.

“It’s like, am I the only one trying to spread this game? Because right now it’s getting heavy on my shoulders,” said Maher on the House of Maher podcast.

Despite the challenges and setbacks that Maher is facing in trying to promote and grow women’s rugby, Maher continues to use humor and honesty to spotlight inequality and fight for the future of women’s rugby.