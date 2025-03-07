Iconic Sketches From The ‘Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Episode’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I can remember, my family and I’s weekly ritual was to watch Saturday Night Live every single night it aired. I remember watching infamous comedians, such as Chris Farley, Amy Pohler, Kristen Wiig, Adam Sandler, Kate McKinnon, and so many others. There are an infinite amount of iconic moments and continues to be the pop culture talk of the week, especially with guests such as Charli XCX, Timothee Chalamet, and Ariana Grande. This year, SNL has hosted its 50th anniversary episode, airing live for over 3 hours, with an abundance of iconic skit remakes and celebrity cameos. These are my personal favorite skits and skit recreations in the SNL 50th anniversary episode:

The Lawrence Welk Show brought together Kristen Wiig, Scarlett Johansson (who is married to Colin Jost, current SNL writer and co-host of the Weekend Update segment), SNL former cast member Ana Gasteyer, and Kim Kardashian in a somewhat surprising combination of celebrities to play the Maharelle sisters, with Will Ferrell making an appearance to play Robert Goulet. In 1950s style dresses, the Maharelle sisters sing an upbeat tune to Ferrell, while Kristen Wiig plays Dooneese, the fourth sister, with tiny plastic hands, a snaggle tooth, and an awkward presence. Honestly, I loved this recreated skit — which was originally aired in 2008 — and to laugh at this simplistic, yet hilarious humour.

The close encounter sketch has been my all time favorite repeated skit, with Kate McKinnon debuting her ninth time in this episode. The 50th rendition includes Pedro Pascal, Woody Harrelson, and the infamous Meryl Streep, playing McKinnon’s character, Ms. Rafferty’s mom. This sketch shares these friends’ differing experiences as they are being interviewed in the Pentagon during the first recorded alien abduction. McKinnon is seen in this skit holding her iconic cigarette, sharing her bizarre experience which is far from the others, who had seemingly godly and life changing experiences. I couldn’t think of a better combination of SNL cast members and celebrities to reenact this classic skit.

Yes, I am also one of the millions obsessed with the Domingo sketches, featuring Marcello Hernandez, as well as current SNL cast members singing current pop song hits, such as Espresso, Hot to Go!, and Defying Gravity in wedding-related bridesmaids performances. The catchiness of the song keeps me hooked in each Domingo skit, and I love the host appearance, such as Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, and in the anniversary episode, Sabrina Carpenter, singing extremely off-key, despite their insane vocal talent.

Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon’s Performance

Continuing on the topic of Sabrina Carpenter, her performance with Paul Simon, singing Homeward Bound was beautifully performed, and historical as well. Although this is not a comedy sketch, I loved this unique vocal pairing and introduction to the episode. Paul Simon had performed this song on SNL with George Harrison in 1976, 49 years prior to this episode being aired. Their combination of acoustic guitar, with Simon’s comforting voice and Sabrina’s graceful vocals, was an amazing beginning of the 50th anniversary episode.

Although this 50th anniversary episode reminded me of so many hilarious moments and funny people over the years of watching SNL, it also reminds me of some of the best memories watching it with my family. Sharing comedy with the comfort of loved ones is truly something I have always loved to do and will forever continue to do.