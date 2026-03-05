I Tried L’Oréal’s True Match Lumi Glotion — And It’s the Easiest Way To Get That “Effortless Glow” Look

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, I’m always looking for products that are quick, easy, and actually make a difference — especially on those mornings when I want to look put together but don’t have time for a full glam routine. Recently, I tried the L’Oréal Paris’ True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer, and after trying it, I genuinely understand the hype.

First, let’s talk about the glow.

This isn’t chunky glitter or shimmer that’s obvious in harsh lighting. It’s that subtle, lit-from-within glow that just makes your skin look healthy and radiant. The finish is smooth, reflective, and natural, like you just stepped out of golden-hour lighting.

I have fair skin, and I tried shades 902 (Light Glow) and 903 (Medium Glow). Both matched beautifully, which I was honestly impressed by. Finding glow products that don’t look too dark, too orange, or too frosty on fair skin can be tricky, but these blended seamlessly.

I used 902 all over my face, and it immediately made my skin look more hydrated and even. It felt lightweight and moisturizing, almost like a glowy skincare step rather than makeup. My skin looked fresher, brighter, and more awake — which, during mid-semester exhaustion, is saying something.

Then I used 903 as a contour, and this is where it really surprised me. The darker shade added the perfect soft definition without looking muddy or overly dramatic. I even applied it to my eyelids for a subtle contour/eyeshadow moment, and it blended effortlessly. It gave that cohesive, monochromatic glow that looks polished but still natural.

What I love most is how versatile it is:

Wear it alone for a no-makeup glow

Mix it into foundation for extra radiance

Use it as contour or bronzer

Tap it onto eyelids for a soft shimmer look

It’s one of those products that works whether you’re heading to class, grabbing coffee, or going out at night.

If you’re someone who wants that “clean girl,” hydrated, glowing skin look without visible sparkle or heavy shimmer, the True Match Lumi Glotion is worth trying. It enhances what you already have rather than covering it up — and that’s exactly the kind of beauty energy we love.