I Tested the L’Oréal Infallible Setting Spray in Extreme Heat: Here’s the Honest Truth

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ll be upfront: I did not have the glamorous testing experience I planned for this one.

I got my hands on the L’Oréal Infallible Setting Spray with a mission, put it through its paces in serious heat and humidity, and report back. What I did not plan for was a sunburn so bad that my face started peeling by night two. So consider this a review with a plot twist.

I’ll start with the good news, because night one genuinely blew me away. I’m not being dramatic when I say it was some of the best my makeup has ever looked, and it stayed that way. Dancing, running around in the Mexican heat and humidity, none of it stood a chance. My makeup held all night like it had been sealed in place, which, technically, it had been.

For context on my skin, I’m one of those people with a bit of a contradictory situation going on. My skin is dry overall, but my forehead and chin tend to get that unwanted glow, the kind that shows up in photos before you’re ready for it. Setting sprays have always been a gamble for me because of this. Night one, though? No shine. No creasing. Just my makeup, staying exactly where I put it. I swear that even my fake lashes didn’t move (I think I actually just took my time, but we will give it to the spray)

Here’s where the story takes a turn. A sunburn, a real one, the kind that has your face peeling like a bad special effect, derailed my testing entirely. This was on me and my ego thinking because I have never burned, so I didn’t need sunscreen in UV 11. I was dedicated to this review, though, so I attempted to use the spray anyway, but honestly, nothing was going to save my makeup on peeling skin. That’s not a product problem. That’s just a me problem.

I’d call this portion of the review inconclusive rather than negative. If you’re working with compromised skin, no setting spray on the market is going to perform miracles.

By night five, my skin had calmed down enough to try again, though it was a hotter night than the first. This time, I did notice some shine creeping back in, particularly in my problem areas, and my concealer seemed to be disappearing. It wasn’t dramatic, and I annoyed my friends by asking all night if my makeup looked bad, but they agreed that I just looked a little sweaty.

My honest read: the spray did its job, just not quite as perfectly as that first night. Whether that’s the heat being more intense, my skin still recovering, or just the reality of what a setting spray can realistically do on a challenging skin type, I genuinely can’t say for certain.

If you have dry skin with oily patches, the classic combination-but-not-quite situation, this spray is worth trying. Night one performance alone would have me repurchasing. It’s not a miracle worker on compromised or recovering skin, but that’s a pretty unfair expectation to have of any product.

For the price point, the longevity it delivered on a night that would have melted most people’s makeup? Impressive. I’d just recommend pairing it with a good primer if you have a naturally glowy complexion and you’re planning a long night out.

Sunburn not included.