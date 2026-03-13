I Love To ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In September of 2025, Harry Styles ran the Berlin Marathon under the alias “Sted Sarandos”, one of his few public appearances since the release of his album Harry’s House in May of 2022. This moment gave fans an insight into what he had been up to since making that album, and caused many to make jokes that he was doing “anything but go back into the studio.”

Through the four-year hiatus Styles took away from releasing music, it is abundantly clear through listening to his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. that he has found a deeper understanding of what he loves to do, and why he does it, whether it be long-distance running or making music. In recent interviews, Styles has discussed the concept of how saying “yes” to things more often has changed his life and perspective for the better. In a discussion with Tom Power for his podcast, Q With Tom Power, Styles said, “If I kept saying no to everything, I’m just going to shut myself off to the world.”

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. is filled with curiosity and various navigations of life, love, and who Styles is as a person. It explores a variety of genres, from synthy pop to funky dance anthems, expanding Styles’ repertoire as an artist and allowing him to really explore what sort of art he wants to introduce to the world. The songs on this album encapsulate the growth and understanding Styles has gained throughout his time as an artist, and human being.

The first song of the Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., “Aperture”, which was also the single he released to begin the album rollout, is about opening up to new experiences and finding joy within the connections you have with other people. These lyrics, for example, really highlight how opening up to new experiences can bring you to people and things you otherwise wouldn’t have or know. “It’s best you know what you don’t / Aperture lets the light in / We belong together.” Disregarding that voice in your head that wants to say no and keep you within your comfort zone, you can find the light you’ve been missing in life.

The fourth song on the album, “Are You Listening Yet?” focuses more on the conflict between your head and heart, and regaining composure and well-being during times of high stress. The verse “Now you’re all out of choices, are you listening yet? / Between your head and heart and somewhere else instead / Oh, can you hear the voice, the one inside your head? / Oh, are you listening yet? Oh, are you listening yet?” really emphasizes the urgency Styles feels to really take his own advice and help himself make his life better, rather than relying on external factors to make a change.

In the tenth song, “Dance No More”, Styles explores his realization that he not only wanted to perform for a crowd, but he wanted to be a part of it simultaneously. In his interview with Zane Lowe, he explained that when dancing in a club in Berlin, he was overcome with “feeling so unbelievably free and safe, that I kind of just had my hands in the air and my eyes closed that I felt these tears streaming down my face. It was this moment of, like, ‘I feel so alive right now.’” Styles continued to discuss how dancing in Berlin clubs really did show him how much he does want to be dancing right alongside his fans, which was a huge aspect of the concept of this album, and this song in particular. He wanted to feel that same freedom that he gives his fans when he performs, not just when he’s at a club somewhere across the world.

Finally, the 12th song on the album, “Carla’s Song”, is incredibly personal. It’s inspired by a moment in which Styles’ friend, Carla, discovered music he had grown up listening to, resulting in him being able to witness her enjoy something he had loved for years. Seeing her experience this music for the first time reminded him of why he makes music in the first place, and the beauty of the permanence of the art that we create. In conversation with Zane Lowe about this song, he said that “There was something in that moment that reminded me of, by making music, what you’re investing in, and it’s songs that go so beyond our lifetime.” The art that we create will always be here to be discovered by someone, even years after we’ve thought about it or created anything new at all. The beauty within that concept is such a perfect way to end this album, and truly drive home the hard-hitting messages Styles has worked into each song.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. is not just special because of the period of time between this album and the last, or fun aesthetic, or the sound of the songs itself. Yes, all of those things have made this album amazing, but what stands out to me the most is the thought and energy Styles has put into every single song. While I only discussed four of them, all twelve of the songs bring something so truly special to the listener.

They encourage you to reflect on every aspect of your life and really think about how it’s serving you. Is it something you do just to do it, or does it really fulfill you? The songs inspire the listener to really lose themselves in the song, rather than just listen passively. Whether you’re dancing, singing, crying, or discoing (only on occasion, of course) while listening to this album, you are doing exactly what Styles envisioned when creating this work of art. Music is so impactful in most people’s lives, and it really does have the power to make a change.

Whether you decide to listen to Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. or not, the beauty and freedom that comes from finding yourself in music is something so incredible that we have the honor of feeling. Just like Harry Styles says in “Carla’s Song”, “It’s all waiting there for you.” There is so much art to discover in this world, so take advantage of that mystery. And who knows, maybe you’ll find yourself kissing all the time and discoing, occasionally, someday.