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CU Boulder | Life

I Am A Creature Of Habit

Lachlan Larsen Student Contributor, University of Colorado - Boulder
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know me then you know that I am very predictable. You know I like to follow an unofficial schedule and timeline throughout my days and weeks. 

I have a set work schedule, I try to go to the gym at the same time on the same days every week, I cook a lot of the same meals, I drink the same drinks, I shower every night around 8 p.m. if I can, and I have a hard time with the unknown. 

I’ve always struggled with not having a plan for my day or night out. It’s difficult for me to “go with the flow” regardless of how badly I want to. It’s like something in me makes me incapable of spontaneity. I don’t want to be that girl — the girl who always needs a plan or some sense of control, but here I am. 

I’m not entirely sure where my need and desire for control and order comes from, but that’s for a therapist to decipher. It’s oftentimes the case that a lot of our “issues” in adulthood stem from our childhood and our parents — but my parents were great! My childhood was great! So what could it be? 

I’m not a therapist or even close to being a licensed professional. But I think I love controlling  my schedule and the familiarity with my life because I need to feel some sense of order when I feel so lost in the unknown (I think I just made a breakthrough). 

This world is so vast, so complicated, and let’s face it, just down right scary. It’s scary to navigate avenues of your life you aren’t quite familiar with yet by yourself. It’s scary to not know what comes after graduation. It’s scary to have to think about the question “what’s next?” 

Newly Graduated People Wearing Black Academy Gowns Throwing Hats Up in the Air
Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

When I think about how my life is going to drastically change after next August when I move out of my college apartment, all my friends move to other cities, and everyone having adult jobs, I get excited! 

But understanding that the next year and a half is the last time me and all my closest friends — essentially my second family — will all be guaranteed to live in the same city is a hard pill to swallow. 

Yes, I have time to digest it, but it’s also the kind of change I don’t know how to process yet. And with that uncertainty I have to turn to the things in my life that I can control and I can focus my attention on. 

Life is already so complicated, and we are thrust into a world that we aren’t quite familiar with yet when we go to college. Coming to college was one of the biggest transitions into adulthood for me and every other college freshman. I can’t say it was one of the most enjoyable years of my life, but I did learn a lot. 

I learned independence, grace, and perseverance in one of the toughest periods of growth in my life thus far. I learned what it meant to be on my own for the first time — the ups and downs that came with it. I could come and go as I pleased everywhere on campus regardless of the time without having to text anyone, which was different and new, but also quite lonely. 

I think I find comfort in feeling known. Feeling like people know me — where I’m going to be, what I’m doing, and where they can find me makes me feel like I’m seen and remembered. And that’s all anyone really wants. To be remembered and known. Because to be known is to be loved. 

I find love and comfort in the fact that people know what they’re going to get when they talk to me, wonder where I am, or know what I’m doing. To know me is to love me and I love you right back. 

Lachlan Larsen

CU Boulder '26

Lachlan is a junior student at CU Boulder majoring in Psychology and graduating in December 2026. In HCCU, she loves finding a new passion and expanding her creativity. She's very passionate about anything food/coffee related, feminism, discussing social media, and mental health.

Lachlan is the President of the Her Campus Chapter at CU Boulder this 25-26 academic school year. This is her third year being a part of Her Campus. In the past three years she served as a Social Media Assistant for the Social team assisting with Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Goodreads and VSCO posts.

Outside of writing and school, she loves to cook, read romance books, listen to new music, and explore new restaurants and coffee shops. You can usually find her either scrolling through Pinterest or completing a paint-by-numbers. She is currently obsessed with Sex and the City, Normal People, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and cold brew. Her current favorite artists are Olivia Dean, Gigi Perez, Daniel Caesar, Mac Miller, Sienna Spiro, The Runarounds, and Sombr.