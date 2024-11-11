The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Disclaimer: This article is not intended to push political views on anyone or generalize anyone’s opinions. Although this article is specific for women-identifying individuals, I recognize the impact this election has on people of color, the LGBTQ, and other marginalized communities.

I was in eighth grade the first time Donald Trump was elected president. My mother wept as she watched the electorate count rise. I knew of his past and the words he had spoken about women. Seeing him elected the first time, however, felt like a direct attack on my single mother, me and my sister, and the strong group of women who had surrounded us. Although I knew the heaviness of his victory, I was puzzled by my mom’s emotional reaction and the heaviness that loomed over us that next week. Until Wednesday, November 6th, 2024, when I had wept. I finally understood that the heaviness looming over me was uncertainty and fear. Uncertain of what rights I would have to my own body, my education, or my autonomy. Beyond myself, I was worried about the rights of others in my community, their right to marry who they love, gender-affirming health care, or asylum in the country. Throughout this last week, such is mutual among most women battling the same feelings as myself. Around these women are groups of loved ones who are at a loss on how to help and support these emotions. Whether you are a husband, brother, boyfriend, partner, or fellow woman, here is how to support the women in your life after the election.

Just Listen If a woman comes to you to discuss their feelings about the election, all you have to do is listen and validate. I am so sorry. This is so frustrating. Everything you are feeling is valid. It can be difficult to hold back the urge to try and fix the problem and make them feel better. However, in an election where women’s voices and needs are not heard, it is more important than ever to listen and hear them. Ask them how they want to be supported: do they want help finding activism opportunities? Do they want a distraction? Do they just want comfort and care? If you feel the same as they do, express that and let them know they aren’t alone. This isn’t a time to start a political argument. There’s no need to diminish their feelings by saying “It’s not that big of a deal. Your daily life won’t change.” This is just about being there and present with a loved one who is experiencing various upsetting emotions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feminist (@feminist) Recognize your privilege There is no doubt that the outcome of the election affects a variety of people. There can be negative consequences for people of all races, gender, and sexuality. However, there are certain people whose rights could be threatened more than others. When supporting someone who comes from a marginalized community, it is important to look within yourself and educate yourself on what privilege you may hold. Educate yourself on how this election affects you versus those around you. Of course, you too are allowed to be upset about the election even if you are somebody whose rights aren’t on the line and likely won’t face negative policy changes. If you are interested in serving your community and promoting activism, being able to recognize your privilege promotes the next steps. The most powerful experience I have witnessed was at a protest after the 2016 election. Women were shouting “My body, my choice.” as men would chant back “Her body, her choice.” This simple saying was reassuring that these men not only hear me but they are using their privileged backgrounds to advocate for my rights. Inspire Action For a lot of women, the election has felt like the five stages of grief. They could be grieving that the election results were different than what they hoped. They could be bargaining with the state of our country and feeling helpless for the future. For me, I was confined to my bed for a couple of days trying to fight the overwhelming feeling of anxiety and sadness. If you find someone going through the same thing, maybe encourage them to take a walk or take a break from the news. If they want to participate in protests, campaigning, or donating, encourage them to do so. If you feel comfortable, join them in their activist pursuits. Educate yourself During an election, we often rely on popular news outlets to get information about candidates and policies without investigating further. However, news sources can be biased and not be fully representative. Do research on Trump’s proposed policies and how they apply to certain communities. A reliable source is the Republican Party’s 2024 Platform which is written by politicians and Trump himself. Look up what respected and renowned experts say about potential economic policies and what that means for you. Learn what is at stake for women and how it may affect you, especially surrounding access to reproductive health care. Doing this research could help you better understand where these feelings come from and the weight behind these possible policies.

For a lot of communities, the results of the 2024 election brought sadness and political anxiety. There are very few resources for how to cope with these feelings or how to support those in our lives who are feeling helpless and upset. Although we may feel out of control and afraid of the future, through educating ourselves, supporting others, and making space for our feelings, we can and will get through this.