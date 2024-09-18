How To Advocate For Yourself At The Doctors Amid Medical Gaslighting

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content Warning: This article mentions sexual violence.

Disclaimer: This article is not meant to offend anyone in the healthcare field or make generalizations. This is not professional or medical advice.

I’m usually the child who helps meet our insurance deductible every year. Although my problems have (thankfully) had an easy fix, that doesn’t mean I’m not prone to a plethora of health issues. I’ve always been someone who once I feel sick or my body feels off, I rush to the doctor. This is always how I’ve been proactive about my health and shown doctors that I care deeply about my health and catching problems early. However, they seem to think this proactiveness is strange. Recently, before I left for a semester abroad, I visited a doctor for a check-up, to ensure my full health and discuss my chronic fatigue. When I told her that my abroad program wasn’t requiring this doctor’s visit, she seemed baffled and nearly told me to reschedule—all because I had no paperwork for her to fill out. As I began to explain my fatigue, she gave very little effort to understand my symptoms. Her advice of exercising more and getting out of bed early wasn’t helpful because I couldn’t get out of bed in the first place. She also cited a previous iron deficiency I had and told me to get more blood work. When this came back normal, she never followed up with me to help find the cause of my chronic fatigue.

Six months later, I visited a different doctor who took the time to listen to my concerns and also sympathized with why I was concerned. In one 20-minute appointment, my new doctor was able to come up with a possible diagnosis, schedule another appointment, send a referral, and have me complete a sleep study. I didn’t realize exactly how unheard I felt until my concerns were finally taken seriously by a healthcare professional. I also realized I’m not the first woman to feel dismissed by a physician, which can later result in the problem becoming more severe.

According to a New York Times article, women are more likely to be misdiagnosed, take longer to be diagnosed with life-threatening issues like heart disease and cancer, and are less likely to be offered pain medication. In a study conducted in 2000, they also found that women are seven times more likely than men to be misdiagnosed and discharged during an active heart attack. These statistics show that it’s not just a problem with a couple of bad doctors and unlucky women, but shows that sexism is far more ingrained in the healthcare field than we think it is. The term medical gaslighting describes it all as “gaslighting has been used by physicians to dismiss women’s health problems, enforcing the misogynist stereotype that women are irrational and “hysterical,” a prejudice that dates back centuries.” If you’ve ever felt like your needs and symptoms were dismissed or diminished, it’s not in your head and you’re not dramatic for feeling this way.

Here are some ways to advocate for yourself at a doctor’s appointment to ensure you receive the care you deserve.