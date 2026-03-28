How Beyoncé Has Shaped The Music Industry & Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To Beyoncé Knowles, the number four holds great significance. She was born on Sept. 4th (just like me!), got married on April 4th to Jay-Z (yikes), whose birthday is on Dec. 4th, and released her fourth studio album on June 4th, which is titled 4.

That being said, Beyoncé is, arguably, number one in every category she has created her space in. Throughout her career, she has done everything from create new genres and break her own record for having the most Grammys in history. Her discography ranges from house music to R&B to country, influencing every genre with how she masterfully combines different techniques to create something that is authentically for her. There is no box that exists for Beyoncé to be put into, because she is constantly breaking out of the stereotypes and expectations people place on her-and creating her own art.

At the Grammys in 2025, Beyoncé won both “Album of the Year” and “Best Country Album” for her 2024 album, Cowboy Carter. The Recording Academy had not awarded a Black woman for “Album of the Year” in over two decades, since Lauryn Hill’s win for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1999. This moment was both groundbreaking and shocking, as many people scrutinized Beyoncé for making a “country” album. By winning the “Best Country Album” category, she became the first Black woman to win this award.

Since the release of Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé had been scrutinized by thousands of people for creating a country album. As stated by Elyssa Ford and Rebecca Scofield for Time Magazine, “The reaction to Cowboy Carter has reinforced how, at its root, many Americans see the “cowboy” as a stoic, white straight man.” People were upset over her authentic, Texas raised country album because she isn’t what people envision when they think of country music. This rage people expressed reflect the racist and sexist beliefs that exist within the music industry-and the stereotypes about who can make what music. This is incredibly ironic, considering Beyoncé is quite literally from Texas, and the music made by Black people are the true roots for the country genre as a whole.

Not only has she shifted the country genre, but Beyoncé has also explored countless other genres throughout her career. With Renaissance, her seventh studio album, Beyoncé took influences from Black, queer dance history by incorporating elements of ballroom and funk. By paying homage to these spaces, she is introducing her large fanbase to genres that have been massively influenced by Black queer art and culture. She also is honoring her “Uncle Jonny, her godfather, a proud gay man who lost his life to AIDS”, says Leah Scarpelli for Houston Public Media. This album celebrates the Black and queer spaces that were places of safety for many people during the AIDS crisis, and encourages the listeners to be authentically themselves in every way.

Beyond creating albums that break the molds that the music industry has put her in, Beyoncé has impacted the music industry in many other major ways. In 2018, she became the first Black woman in Coachella’s history to headline the festival. This performance has truly gone down in history for countless reasons, including the costumes inspired by various HBCUs in the US and dance sequences inspired by Black and African culture. “I wanted every person who has ever been dismissed because of the way they look to feel like they were on that stage”, Beyoncé says for her documentary surrounding her experience performing at Coachella, Homecoming. Including these different elements in her performance were so inspiring and uplifting, as she proved that conforming to what people expect to see on a major stage, like Coachella, is not necessary to be incredibly successful.

In 2013, the release of Beyoncé’s fifth album, Beyoncé, is one that impacted the music industry in a way that many people may be aware of. To the people around me who love music, Fridays (or Thursday nights, depending on time zones) are a day where anticipated albums are released at last. This Friday-night release norm that has been around for many years now was introduced as a result of Beyoncé surprise-dropping her album on that day in 2013, which was incredibly abnormal up until this point. It was typical for artists to release their albums on Tuesdays, due to companies being able to stock the albums in their stores over the weekends, but since Beyoncé chose to do a completely digital drop of the album, this was not necessary for her. According to Cady Lang for Time Magazine, “…the move also foreshadowed the obsolescence of radio and physical copies to come.” Following the album’s great success, despite being released on a Friday, the music industry took notes and adopted this strategy for releasing music.

Beyoncé continues to break her own records and the stereotypes that people hold against Black women in the music industry, proving that there is no box that she can be held within. She has made things that people have presumed to be impossible for her, possible, and reminds the world of how Black culture truly is the root of most forms of art and music in the world.