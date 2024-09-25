“Hidden” Gems To Study At Around CU Boulder

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Where would you go if you wanted to study at the University of Colorado Boulder? The first place that probably comes to mind could probably be Norlin Library. It is the biggest library on the university campus, as well as the most well-known. I love this library, yet I notice it fills up quite quickly. It has to be a quiet atmosphere, but there are so many people there.

I could say the same for the University Memorial Center. A student lounge on the second floor has a view of Broadway and the Hill. There are also study rooms. If anything, this space is even more cramped than Norlin, because it is much smaller. It may be challenging to get work done at times. There are many different spots to sit and study in the building, though.

There are smaller libraries scattered throughout different buildings such as Wolf Law and Koelbel. Many students know about these, but they are less popular. But what if I told you that there are several places off the main campus that almost no one knows about?

East Campus is a region that belongs to the university, East of the main campus, and North of the Williams Village region. There are only specific departments located there, and some students attend classes there only if their areas of study fall within one of these departments. However, like all campus buildings, it is accessible to any student. To get there, you can walk, but there are buses to and from the main campus: the ones that go to East Campus are ECX, S, and M (depending on where you are coming from). If you really want to know CU Boulder inside and out, I recommend visiting East Campus at least once. Today, I will share with you some of my favorite places to study there.

Aerospace Engineering sciences (est. 2019)

This building is the official home of the Ann and H.J. Smead Aerospace Engineering Sciences Department. The aerospace building is very prestigious. After all, this school has one of the best aerospace engineering programs in the country!

You cannot miss it with its towering structure and attractive beige panels. All in all, there are five levels, each with places to study. The most common floor is the first one. I personally love the shiny tile floors and the metal aesthetic on the stair rails and some chairs. If you go to the second floor and above, you can see all the commotion on the first floor.

Other floors are like this– The only difference is that there are many laboratories, offices, and even kitchens scattered about. You definitely cannot say that there is nothing to see here.

The first floor

I started coming to East Campus during my freshman year, as an unofficial tradition for Reading Day. I knew I had to study for finals, but I wanted to explore a new place. At that point, I had already been to places like Norlin and the UMC a lot. Fortunately, this building did not let me down!

Sustainability, energy & environment complex (seec) (est. 1994)

Also known as the Sustainability, Energy & Environment Community. Unlike the aerospace engineering building, SEEC was built initially unaffiliated with the campus. Yet, by 2013, CU took it over and revamped it to house all things related to the environment. To the right is a laboratory wing annex.

I wanted to come here because there was a SEEC café, and I was determined to find all the cafés on university property. After visiting one day, I vowed that I would come back– I have, many times after that. I really loved coming here because it was a quiet space. There were people, but it was not loud either.

The first floor is absolutely gorgeous. Highlights include an interactive directory to help find your way around, massive TVs featuring videos of wildlife, and vines that wrap all around the light posts, making you feel like you are in nature.

The first floor

On the second floor is the Albert A. Bartlett Science Communication Center. There are science books on the shelves, giving it a library-like atmosphere. There are also many places to sit. One time, I even saw fancy chairs! Towards the back of the room is a door that leads to a patio, with metal tables and chairs everywhere. There was even a life-sized version of Connect Four in the corner. What was missing? All the people!

I will admit that these buildings, especially if you are not on the first floor, can get eerily quiet. If that is not your vibe, I totally get it! You can bring friends to fill up the booths/tables/chairs. If at any point you feel concerned about being isolated, especially when it gets dark out, leave immediately where there are more people.

These buildings are open to any student because the main goal is to flourish and learn. They are also open 24/7 (a graduate student once pulled an all-nighter in the SEEC building!). The only catch is that the aerospace building closes at 5 pm, and the SEEC building closes at 5:30. After those times, make sure to enter using your student ID and you should be good to go.

So, the next time you have a boatload of homework, and wonder, “Where am I going to study today?,” ask yourself if you are up for an adventure and visit East Campus!