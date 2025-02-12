Here Are The Top Romance Movies You Need To Watch

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

1: The Notebook

Starting strong with the classic romance movie The Notebook. I didn’t watch this movie until my freshman year of college, even though I had been hearing about this movie for years. For those of you who have not seen The Notebook, it is about a young couple in the 1940s. The film follows their love story and all the difficulties they overcome. This is one of my favorite movies of all time. The acting is phenomenal; Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling truly give a tear-jerking performance. This movie flashes back in time to the 1940s and forward to the modern day. The ending of this movie is not what I expected, to say the least; the ending will make anyone sob; that is all I’m going to say without giving any spoilers. If you don’t watch it for the plot, watch it for Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling because, let’s be honest, they’re both attractive. I would give this movie a 10/10 every time.

The Notebook

2: 13 Going On 30

13 Going On 30 has always been and always will be one of my comfort movies. The movie follows a 13-year-old girl, Jenna, played by Jennifer Garner, who struggles to fit in at school in the 80s. Her biggest wish is to grow up and be 30 years old; on her 13th birthday, that wish comes true. Now a 13-year-old trapped in a 30-year-old’s body, she must navigate adult life for the first time with her childhood best friend Matt, played by Mark Ruffalo. The two childhood friends attempt to navigate all these changes together. This movie is lighthearted and a classic. I have loved this movie since I was a child, so this had to end up on my top five.

13 Going On 30

3. A Cinderella Story

There are a lot of adaptations of the Cinderella story, but the best one is the one starring Hillary Duff, or “Sam,” and Chad Michael Murry, or “Austin.” In this adaptation, Sam is anonymously texting a boy from school; little does she know, she’s texting Austin, the star of the football team and the most popular guy in her high school. They agree to meet at the school dance, but Sam decides to wear a disguise not to reveal her true identity. Through hilarious endeavors, Austin attempts to find her true identity. This Cinderella story follows their romantic endeavors and has a happy ending. This is a lighthearted movie that I think everyone has to watch at least once in their life. A Cinderella Story is my go-to for when I am bored.

A Cinderella Story

4. Fifty Shades of Grey

Fifty Shades of Grey is a steamy romance movie trilogy that follows a college graduate and a billionaire. Anastasia, played by Dakota Johnson, meets billionaire Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan. Christian introduces the world of BDSM to Anastasia after she attends a job interview to work for him. They have a fast-paced BDSM relationship that ends with the two falling in love. This movie is steamy, and I would only recommend it if you are okay with watching pretty intense sex scenes. I think the first is the best of the three in the trilogy, but Fifty Shades of Grey is perfect if you are looking for a steamy movie marathon.

Fifty Shades of Grey

5. Red, White and Royal blue

Red, White, and Royal Blue follows the romance between a prince and the son of the president of the United States. The prince and the president’s son hate each other at first, but after being forced to spend time together, that hate turns into a romantic connection. The two must have a hidden romance due to their parent’s political positions. This movie is an enemies-to-lovers plot, which is something I love. I also loved that this is an LGBTQ+ romance movie that follows two men in a romantic relationship. I, no joke, cried six times during this movie because it was an emotional rollercoaster. It does, thankfully, have a happy ending, though.

Red, White, and Royal Blue

6. Anyone But You

Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, Anyone but You is a fantastic rom-com. It follows the two main characters who have had a failed first date in Australia for a wedding. The two must put their differences aside for this wedding. This movie also has an enemies-to-lovers plot that I live for. Anyone But You will make you laugh out loud and is an excellent option for a date night movie or a chill movie night with your girls.

Anyone But You

These are purely opinion-based and my personal top five romance movies.