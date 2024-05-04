The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

I joined Her Campus just so I would have something good to put on my resume. I did not expect to be impacted in the way I was. I never enjoyed writing in my 15 years of schooling. When I joined Her Campus I thought the writing was going to be a chore for me, but I was willing to do it for a resume builder. I soon discovered how fun it was to write when you didn’t have academic pressure weighing on you. Her Campus CU Boulder has created an environment that is judgment free and nothing less than supportive. I knew I could pitch any article and it would be approved with enthusiasm even if it was purely “Timothee Chalamet” with no other explanation. I have an addictive personality, which means I have many interests that I am invested in. Her Campus gave me an outlet to talk and discover new things about these interests. This opportunity was one I was not expecting and I am so grateful I stumbled upon this club.

There are so many people out there that hate social media, but I am not one of them. I am addicted to social media and I find it so fun and relaxing to scroll and watch both meaningful and meaningless content. When I got accepted to be a part of the social team for Her Campus CU Boulder I was elated. I had never done anything like this before, and I was excited to take on the new challenge. I got to learn about how to create content for a specific audience as well as how to work Instagram and TikTok on a new level. I also learned new ways to use Canva which is a skill I can take with me on my next endeavors.

The girls that are a part of Her Campus CU Boulder are nothing short of incredible. They will be anyone’s cheerleader if they notice that person needs it. I love all the feedback I’ve gotten from the members about my content and my writing. It motivates me to continue to get better, even if I won’t be a part of Her Campus CU Boulder after graduation. I know I will never be alone because I have these girls in my corner no matter what.

I want to thank Her Campus CU Boulder for everything you’ve done for me, especially for making writing fun, even when I didn’t know it was possible.