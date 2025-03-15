Happy St. Paddy’s Day! My Favorite Irish Media For This Holiday Weekend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Just like many Americans, I grew up with a pretty loose understanding of my cultural heritage– I was a little of this, a little of that, a conglomerate of (mostly European) ancestry. However, I always remember my family agreeing on one key bit of cultural heritage– we are Irish. From Irish tea cookies for a third-grade heritage banquet to the intensely Irish sounding names my family traces back generations, I’ve always been raised to appreciate my family’s background and culture. It was only once I got older and learned more about the Irish people’s bravery, resilience, and determination in the face of hardships that I began to really feel pride about my Irish heritage, and I found myself seeking out media and entertainment by Irish figures in order to learn more about the country’s fascinating history. So, here are a few of my favorite findings lately– I hope you find some time between St. Paddy’s celebrations this weekend to check them out!

Books

Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney

You’ve probably heard of Sally Rooney before– her books, which have received a great deal of publicity after multiple TV adaptations have been released in the past few years, are centered around relationships in a postcolonial Irish setting. Her most popular novel, Normal People, shocked readers (and viewers) with its soul-suckingly realistic view of a relationship between two people who are clearly not right for each other, but you still want them to be together so badly. Conversations With Friends is a little different, but takes a similarly pragmatic view of a young Irish woman who finds herself in the throes of an affair with an older, married man. In Conversations With Friends, Rooney explores the emotional trauma of living in society which had previously been so decimated by British colonial rule. However, Rooney also uses this narrative to explore a hopeful view of Ireland’s interpersonal relationships. Though lots of people have many (valid) issues with the way this novel ends, its central message is that there is hope for the future of human connection– if the main character can reach out and take a leap for the sole purpose of closeness with another human being, then maybe Irish society is taking a step back in that direction, after years of forced conflict and hardening in the face of violence.

The Picture of Dorian Grey by Oscar Wilde

Dorian Grey is probably one of my favorite classic novels for many reasons– it explores hard hitting, starkly human existential topics like vanity, the desire for eternal youth, and selfishness, but it also has a very unique ability to weave humor into an otherwise very dark narrative. The characters are multifaceted and often quite funny, and the novel’s examination of the value of beauty and art are themes often explored in Irish literature, during a period called aestheticism. Aestheticism and the Irish Literary Revelation emerged in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as a result of a surge of Irish pride– an appreciation for nature and art for art’s sake. Dorian Grey perfectly encapsulates these sentiments, while taking a critical lens about the dangers of seeing beauty at surface level and considering human nature as an aspect of aestheticism as well.

TV Shows

Derry Girls

“Derry Girls” is one of my favorite TV shows of all time. Set in the town of Derry during what was referred to as “The Troubles” (a violent struggle between Ireland and Northern Ireland rooted in British colonial influence), “Derry Girls” is a comedy about a normal(ish) group of teenagers who just happen to be coming of age in an extremely politically fraught and violent time. The writing is incredible, and it brings humanity and humor to a period that is often glossed over in history books, but had a profound impact on the Irish people then and now. “Derry Girls” is very nearly perfect, and I would recommend it to everyone, whether you’re interested in Irish history or just want a silly little show to watch during your downtime.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHFcn2UyuLy/?igsh=MTdwaHV4Y3Vwbno1bg== https://www.instagram.com/p/DHFcn2UyuLy/?igsh=MTdwaHV4Y3Vwbno1bg==

Musicians

Sinead O’Connor

Sinead O’Connor was an Irish activist, singer, and poet who shook the world with her action towards social justice and dismantling systems of oppression. Her song/spoken word poem “Famine” discusses how the so-called “Potato Famine” was actually a direct result of British colonial rule. They took Irish production and shipped it elsewhere, depriving the Irish people of food and commodities that they worked themselves to produce. In her song, she discusses the famine and demands education on the true history of Irish hardships. I would recommend looking up a performance on YouTube, as her facial expressions and delivery really drive the message home.

The Cranberries

The Cranberries, though maybe more mainstream than Sinead O’Connor, were similarly unapologetic about their Irish background and investment in the politics of the country. Their song “Zombie” is actually a protest song, addressing the violence between Ireland and Northern Ireland and calling for a cease to the unnecessary fighting in areas like Derry. Recently, songs like “Linger” and “Dreams” have been circulating on social media, and I would absolutely recommend their whole discography if you’ve found yourself humming along to either of those timeless hits.

“Dreams” is my favorite Cranberries song!

Ultimately, Ireland has a rich culture full of political movements, activism, and overwhelming resilience that deserves to be seen and celebrated. And what better time to become more acquainted with Irish media than this weekend? Happy St. Patrick’s Day, and enjoy!