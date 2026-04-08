Half City Review — The Kind Of Book You Finish And Immediately Need More Of

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I went into Half City expecting a solid urban fantasy. What I got instead was one of those reads that completely pulls you in and doesn’t let — and then ends in a way that makes you sit there for a second like… wait.

This is the kind of story that feels familiar in the best way, but still manages to stand on its own. If you like anything with demon hunters, morally complicated characters, and that tension where you’re not entirely sure who you’re supposed to trust, this hits immediately.

Rating: 5/5

Spice: 2/5 (slow burn, tension-driven, and earned)

The Story

At its core, Half City follows Viv, a 21-year-old demon hunter who has been surviving on her own since her father’s death. She’s caught between two worlds: trying to maintain a normal life while secretly hunting, all while dealing with grief and the pressure to meet her family’s expectations.

When she’s invited to attend Harker Academy — a training ground for hunters like her — what starts as curiosity quickly becomes something more personal. After learning her father once attended the academy, Viv stays, hoping to uncover the truth about his death.

The story evolves into a layered mystery: strange occurrences begin to affect students, secrets start to surface, and what began as a personal investigation becomes something much bigger.

The pacing is one of the book’s strongest elements. It builds steadily, drops clues at the right moments, and keeps you engaged without ever feeling rushed.

The Setting

The worldbuilding stands out immediately. Astera, known as the Half City, feels alive in a way that many urban fantasy settings don’t fully achieve.

It’s a place of contrasts.Wealth and poverty exists side by side, modern city life is layered with something darker underneath, and there’s a sense that danger is always just beneath the surface.

Harker Academy itself is equally well done. Unlike many academy settings, it avoids unnecessary drama and instead focuses on training, survival, and character relationships. It proves that a dark academia setting can be engaging without relying on overused tropes.

Viv as a Main Character

Viv is one of the strongest aspects of the novel.

She’s capable and confident, but not unrealistically so. What makes her stand out is her emotional depth. She’s dealing with grief, struggling with identity, and trying to reconcile the parts of herself that she doesn’t fully understand.

She makes mistakes, and at times her decisions can feel frustrating — but those moments read as intentional character development rather than poor writing. Her internal conflict is consistent and believable, and it adds weight to every choice she makes.

Relationships and Found Family

The friendships in Half City are genuinely one of its highlights.

The group dynamic at Harker Academy feels natural and well-developed. Characters like Sophia, Elliot, Peter, and Penny each bring something distinct, and their relationships with Viv add emotional balance to the story.

Rather than existing as background characters, they actively shape the narrative. The sense of found family is strong without feeling forced, and it gives the story a warmth that contrasts well with its darker elements.

The Romance

The romance leans heavily on tension rather than immediate payoff.

The central dynamic — hunter and demon — creates a natural conflict that drives the relationship forward. What makes it work is that it isn’t rushed. The connection develops through shared experiences, moral conflict, and a gradual understanding of each other.

While the romance does move relatively quickly at certain points, the emotional foundation is there, and the tension leading up to it makes it feel earned.

Themes and Depth

Beyond the surface-level plot, Half City explores more complex ideas, particularly around morality and perception.

The story challenges the idea of inherent good versus evil, the impact of prejudice and assumptions, and how easily people can dehumanize others.

These themes are woven into the narrative without feeling heavy-handed, adding depth without slowing the story down.

Final Thoughts

Half City is one of those books that feels easy to get into, and then suddenly you’re completely hooked without even realizing it. Everything just works — the characters, the tension, the mystery — and by the end I was genuinely not ready to leave that world.

I’m actually still thinking about it. It’s the kind of book that makes you want to go back, reread certain moments, and start coming up with theories immediately. It just has that pull where you know it’s going to stick with you for a while.

And the fact that the sequel, Cursed City, was literally just announced and comes out Oct. 06, 2026?? I’m already counting down. I need it immediately.

If you’re into urban fantasy with a darker edge, complex characters, and just enough romance to keep things interesting, this is absolutely one to pick up.