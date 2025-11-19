GIRLSET The Stage : A Strong Comeback After Controversy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When GIRLSET first entered the western music scene, many were excited to see the results of two cultures meeting. With the training and dance style of Kpop meeting the music tastes of western audiences, they were poised to be pop’s next big thing. However, a long hiatus coupled with a major lawsuit pushed them into a whirlwind of controversy, making the group’s future in music unclear.

However, with the release of their new single “Little Miss”, it is clear that GIRLSET is here to stay. A bold new visual style inspired by the early 2000’s and a new name make it clear that the old group, with all the controversies attached, are gone. Despite being inspired by old aesthetics, the song feels surprisingly fresh and vibrant. You can clearly see that they are decidedly taking a new, mature path to stardom. With smooth harmonies and lyrics such as “Feeling myself and I can’t get enough,” the group has clearly grown into a pop powerhouse, ready to shock the industry.

The song itself takes cues from the early 2000s hiphop and R&B sound, following in the footsteps of groups like Ciara and The Pussycat Dolls. 80’s inspired synths and a hip hop beat help support the girl’s powerful vocals. The riffs in the song make lyrics like “Texty with my bestie in the group chat if he feasible” and “Hear and gone, chameleon” stand out, making these memorable lines instantly get stuck in your head. It is clear that the producers made the effort to really make the song unique.

The only thing I would criticize about “Little Miss” is that I wish it were longer. It seems that the song is a victim of the trend towards shorter songs in recent years due to apps such as TikTok. A good bridge before the final chorus would have really made this song peak, but as it stands, it is still a strong contender for top five on my Spotify Wrapped.

Everything from the lyrics, to the visuals to the choreography sends a strong message: They are confident young women ready to show the world who they are. I’m excited to see what they decide to release next! Ultimately, I think “Little Miss’’ has proved that GIRLSET is ready to make their mark. Their reinvention has set the stage for a brighter future.