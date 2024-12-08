The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holidays are a stressful time for everyone. Especially for those who believe that spending more money equals a better gift for the ones they love. That’s simply not true. Showing your love and appreciation for someone doesn’t have to break the bank. It’s the thought that counts.

Create a personalized playlist

For all my music lovers out there–creating a personalized playlist for people in your life is one of the best gifts to show thoughtfulness and creativity.

It could be just a general playlist for everyday use or it could be an ultra-specific playlist for special occasions like pregaming, game night, dinner parties, dance parties, car karaoke, etc.

You can do anything you want with this playlist. Give it a fun title, add an amusing picture, and make it as lengthy as you want. Have fun with it!

Make a picture collage frame

Personally I am a huge fan of this. It’s meaningful, adorable, and personal for both you and your recipient. I think that this gift is a phenomenal idea for your significant other, sibling, best friend, or roommate.

This gift doesn’t have to be expensive–it can be as costly as you are willing for it to be. For example, the pictures I use Walgreens Photo and depending on how many photos you select the total cost could be less than $5. The cost also depends on if you pick up the photos in-person or if you want them shipped to you.

For the background and frame you can go to your local craft store like Hobby Lobby, Michaels, Joann’s, or even Target. Depending on the size you select, the prices begin as low as five dollars for a decently-sized frame. You can pick up a background piece of patterned paper and some fun extra decorations like lace, dried flowers, stickers, etc. If you have things like ticket stubs of concerts or movies you went to, photo booth pictures, handwritten notes, etc. – those are also excellent personal touches.

If you’re stuck on what you want your collage to look like, Pinterest has amazing examples that can get you started.

Overall, the total cost of this gift could be as much as $15 (on average), and the time and care is present.

Write letters

Some of us are best at using our words. Even if gift-giving isn’t your strong suit, you can give the gift of your written adoration. There is tremendous freedom within letter-writing. You can write multiple letters for multiple different life events (birthday, anniversary, when they feel sad, etc.) and you could label them with “Open when…,” or you could write a general heartfelt letter highlighting your appreciation and adoration for them. If you’re feeling really fancy, you could even frame it.

I know that I would rather receive a long genuine and thoughtful letter from someone I love than a multitude of expensive gifts. You know how you feel about the recipient–let your words express it!

Experiences

If you’re ever struggling to come up with the perfect gift for someone you can never go wrong with experiences. And they don’t have to be expensive! The objective here is quality time.

For example, it could be a date idea with a cute Canva graphic with information about the date or it could be a “date with a book” night. It could be you going to do something with your recipient that they love to do like a cooking class, going to the gym, simply spending the day together, or anything you know they love to do.

Crafts

This idea is perfect for you if you love creating anything. If you love decorating bookmarks, crocheting, knitting, painting, drawing, making jewelry, calligraphy, doing nails, baking, cooking, etc., this is the perfect gift idea. Put your hobbies to good use! It’s enjoyable for you and the recipient will love it.

It can be as financially responsible as you want it to be because I guarantee that you already have the majority (if not all) materials already in your possession and ready to use. It’s heartfelt, personable, creative, and perfect.

My best friend and I made each other friendship bracelets about a few years ago and I still cherish them to this very day. It didn’t cost much to make, but the memory of it will last a lifetime.

You don’t have to spend absurd amounts of money to show someone that you really care about them. Just take the time to think through the person, what they love, like to do, any personal detail about them, combine it with something specific to you, and create.