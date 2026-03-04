Getting Ready For Spring Break 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that spring break is right around the corner, many of us are looking forward to some much-needed time off from school. One thing about us college students is that we don’t have endless income, so sometimes planning that spring break trip isn’t necessarily possible. I am here to provide some budget-friendly staycation ideas for those of you who aren’t traveling for spring break!

1. Explore a new hiking spot

Boulder has so many amazing indoor and outdoor activities that are waiting to be explored. I went on a hike an hour north of Boulder about a week ago, and I had so much fun. Going on a hike is a great way to explore the natural beauty of Colorado, it is also a major stress reliever, which, let’s be honest, is what spring break is all about. If you are interested in finding bikes in your area, I would recommend downloading the app All Trails. This app is one of my favorites for finding hikes. It will show you the difficulty of the hike, how far it is, what type of hike it is, and you can even download the map so you can navigate yourself through the hike if you are directionally challenged like me. Hiking is also the type of activity that you can do with friends, a significant other, or by yourself!

2. Take Advantage of the Mountain

Now that spring break is here, it is the perfect time to break out your skis or snowboard and head to the mountain. One thing about CU students is that we love having a ski day. Since coming to CU, snowboarding has become one of my favorite activities and it is such an amazing way to stay in shape while getting outside and having fun. Having no school for a full week will allow you to go skiing whenever you want. Spring break is also an amazing time to take a lesson and strengthen your skills. I still take lessons as someone who has had some snowboarding experience and it is so helpful to really perfect those skills that you can’t quite get down.

3. Have a movie marathon

This option is one of my favorites: it is something you can do alone or with friends. There is nothing better than snuggling into your blankets and having a movie marathon. This past weekend, I had a Hunger Games marathon with my best friend, and honestly, it was the most fun I had in a long time. There are so many movies out there waiting to be watched. One thing I love about this option is that it is completely free; all you need is a TV and an idea of what you want to watch. Along with a movie marathon, spring break is the best time to binge watch that television series you have been dying to watch, but haven’t had the time for. I know that over spring break, I will finally be finishing several shows!

4. Read a book

If you know me, you know I absolutely adore reading. I am the type of person who can read an entire book in one sitting, and then complain about how I finished the book too fast. Books are a way to escape reality and immerse yourself in a different world. If you have no spring break plans, I would encourage you to go to the bookstore and find a book that you are interested in. Boulder has several amazing book stores, and several libraries on the CU campus with thousands of options, so there is a book for everyone out there. If you are like me and can’t always lock into a paper book, audiobooks are also a good option. I find that using audiobooks can help me comprehend the material when I don’t feel like physically reading.

5. Try a new recipe

Recently I attempted to make homemade crunch wrap supremes, like the ones from Taco Bell, and yes, they did turn out delicious. I love trying new recipes, and having a week off from school is a good time to try new recipes in a stress-free environment. Over break I am planning on making chocolate chip banana bread from scratch. I am so excited to see how it turns out. You can find easy recipes on apps such as Pinterest and TikTok. I get a majority of my recipes from TikTok, and it has yet to fail me. Not only is this a fun activity, but it is also a meal.

6. Take a day trip

There are endless awesome places just hours from Boulder for a day trip. One of my favorite activities is piling all my friends into one car and exploring a new place that is less than three hours from Boulder. Places such as Nederland, Estes Park, and the Hot Springs are all fantastic for day trips. There is nothing better than driving through the mountains, buying a coffee, and walking through a town that looks like it is straight out of a storybook. Day trips are also a good place for getting all the spring break pictures you will need for your feed

I am so excited to have a week off from school and take advantage of my time off. Spending quality time with friends at home is one of the best ways to spend Spring Break. For all my people who are looking to have a staycation, I hope I have inspired you to do some of these fun activities! I promise they will be worth your time.