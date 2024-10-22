From Passion To Profession: Priscilla Chacon & Her New Business, Bounce Salon

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I had the amazing opportunity to get my hair done by local Longmont hairstylist, Priscilla Chacon, at her new business, Bounce Salon. Chacon, who has been doing hair professionally since she graduated from cosmetology school in 2019, had a dream turn into a reality when, earlier this year, she opened her very own suite.

Before she worked her magic on my hair—which turned out amazing—I was able to sit down and talk with her about her journey and what opening Bounce Salon meant to her. Chacon explained to me that she knew she wanted to be a hairstylist when she was 18 years old after graduating from high school. However, life had a different plan.

“My parents tried to sway me to go to college, so I ended up going to college just to drop out within three months,” Chacon said. Although she knew what she wanted to do, it would be four more years until Chacon went back to school, this time for cosmetology.

“Even when I was in school, I always knew that I wanted to own my own suite,” Chacon said. “The biggest goal was to have my own space.” However, owning their own business and salon doesn’t just happen right out of cosmetology school. Chacon, like many other hairstylists, started out working in other salons, which she says was a challenge on its own.

“It took about a year to find a good salon where I could establish myself a little bit and build my confidence up to be able to have my own suite,” Chacon said. With her own space, Chacon hopes to help out people with her talents and do what she loves for as long as she can do it.

“When people come in, I can just feel their energy. I had a girl come in and she was telling me that her confidence had been really low and that she hadn’t gotten a haircut in a while. I see that change within an hour, that’s what makes it worth it to me,” Chacon said. It was amazing to see just how much her business means to her, especially since prior to our meeting, I had never met a hairstylist who cared so deeply about helping others. Chacon mentioned that it’s now her goal to work with other organizations to help those less fortunate and don’t have the means to pay luxury hair salon prices.

Chacon’s response to questions about why it is important for her to give her services to people in need is,“Everyone needs a haircut. It doesn’t matter who you are: grown, little, man, woman, whatever.”

On Jan. 20, 2024, Chacon opened Bounce Salon, her very own suite where she can continue to do what she loves, but now on her own terms and on her own time. When asked what was her favorite part of owning her own business, Chacon said, “The flexibility. I can look at my calendar and be like ‘Okay, the day before I’m gonna be super tuckered out so maybe I’ll just close this day.’”

Chacon says that her clients being flexible for her has been a highlight of having her own business. This kind of flexibility comes from building a relationship with her clientele, something that is much easier to do with her own space.

When I had the opportunity to get my hair done by Chacon, I felt so well taken-care-of in her chair. It was truly like watching a master at work as she mixed the color and applied it skillfully. She kept me company as it processed and we talked about everything and anything. In the almost-two hours that I spent with her, we went from strangers to friends, bonding over shared experiences and our love for beauty. In my experience, having my hair done by Chacon was like being given a spa treatment, a hospitality experience that rivals any other that I have ever had.

If you are looking for a hairstylist and live in the Boulder-Longmont area, I cannot recommend Bounce Salon and Priscilla Chacon enough. Her work is beautiful, talented, and incredible, equally reflecting her soul. If you want more information on Chacon and her salon, you can check out her website and social media.