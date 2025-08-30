From Alcatraz Island To Alligator Alcatraz: Indigenous Sovereignty & Collective Liberation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since its conception in 1934, “Alcatraz” has long stirred controversy in Americans’ view of punitive justice. The concept of Alcatraz has, over time, had several different connotations. The first, and most lasting, is that of Alcatraz Island, the former high-security prison off San Francisco. Home to some of the most “dangerous” criminals, Alcatraz operated for nearly 30 years before being closed due to high maintenance costs; the island has since become a popular tourist attraction. More recently, the word “Alcatraz” has resurfaced with the construction of “Alligator Alcatraz”, an immigrant detention center in Florida. Just a few days ago, the transport of new immigrants to Alligator Alcatraz was halted, sparking a discussion on activism and immigration rights. Despite the differences in these two manifestations of “Alcatraz”, there is a common link: Alcatraz, in both senses of the word, is heavily intertwined with Indigenous sovereignty.

Prior to colonization and the functioning of Alcatraz Island as a military base and prison, it was inhabited by the Ohlone people. Over the next few decades, assimilation policies — including a federal Native relocation program — brought many Indigenous people to urban cities, leading to significant tribal mixing. This created a sense of cultural identity and interconnectivity between all Native people, regardless of tribe. This emphasis on collectivity led to the formation of several Native advocacy groups, including United Native Americans and Women of All Red Nations. After the 1963 abandonment of Alcatraz Island, Native people of varying tribes began an occupation that would last 19 months with the goal of reclaiming the land.

Over the course of the occupation, students, families, and non-Native allies alike took part in the cause, either on the island or from home. The individuals residing on the island created a functioning society, with people bringing in food and water despite the government’s attempts to block boats. The lack of supplies and intervention from the federal government led to the occupation’s end in 1971. While Alcatraz Island was not reclaimed, the occupation was successful in that it sparked subsequent protests and organizations, and overall raised awareness on issues of Indigenous sovereignty.

The role of the Alcatraz Island occupation in the Red Power movement is critical. The Red Power movement was strengthened by its foundation in intertribal connectivity. Drawing support and influence from the Black Panther Party and Brown Berets, the Red Power movement fought for Indigenous rights during the Civil Rights movement. As a result, land claims were settled, federal funding for Native affairs increased, and more people became aware of Indigenous issues. The movement set a long legacy for Indigenous collectivity and activist organizing today.

Indigenous people also played a paramount role in halting the construction of Alligator Alcatraz. The Miccosukee people in Florida have vehemently opposed Alligator Alcatraz for multiple reasons, one of which is the destruction of endangered and sacred wetlands. At the beginning of August, the federal court responded to the Miccosukee people’s lawsuit by halting construction and the transport of new immigrants to Alligator Alcatraz. While it’s unclear what the future looks like, the Indigenous community’s work in preventing further construction of the detention center is not only critical but also influential.

As a society, we have a lot to learn from Indigenous collective liberation and organizing. The current political landscape has a unique way of making us feel isolated from one another. Personally, I’ve felt hopeless much of the time — what can I do as just one person?

The answer is, not much. We each have our own passions and work that we do, but without collaboration, our work is not as effective. Indigenous communities, prior to colonization, have always prioritized collaboration and societal unity. The Dakota people, for example, value kinship and respect for one another above all. It is this concept of mutual support that provides the foundation for effective community organizing. Colonization, however, brought with it an individualistic perspective that discouraged community as a way to keep marginalized communities isolated. Historian Patrick Wolfe reminds us that colonialism is a “structure, not an event.” This means that, even after the physical practice of colonization, colonial mindsets and foundations remain that allow this oppression to continue. Individualism as a mindset has been so pushed on us that it’s hard to imagine anything else, but in reality, this is a tool of fascism.

The deconstruction of oppressive structures begins with a deconstruction of oppressive mindsets. None of us can work towards liberation without making an effort to combat our own colonial ideologies and biases. This includes the part of us that prioritizes individualism — it is impossible to achieve liberation as an individual. Rather, collective liberation creates an all-encompassing movement towards a just community. Community as a mindset begins small. Bringing cookies to your new neighbors, holding the door open for one another — this is the backbone of community. Only once we recognize the importance of mutual support and trust can we begin a movement to end oppression. This is modeled in the intertribal movement on Alcatraz Island, with a return to traditional values of kinship.

From Alcatraz Island to Alligator Alcatraz, it’s clear that this work is being done, but it’s far from over. Each of us has a responsibility to deconstruct our own personal biases in the context of collective liberation. Only by working with one another and relying on each other’s support can we create a strong foundation for an anti-fascist movement. This work is not done alone. In a society that privileges individualism, there is nothing more radical than caring for one another.