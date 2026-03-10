France, Fun, & Turning 21

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Studying abroad can be an anxiety inducing experience — it’s scary. There are so many decisions to make: what semester, what program, what classes, what housing style, what, what, what.

No matter where you go or what you do, there is one universal and undeniable truth: you are going to miss experiences in Boulder. Your friends’ lives will go on — their situationships will become relationships, their current partner will become an old ex, they will celebrate birthdays, Thursdays, and holidays. There will be hangouts, drama, and lock-ins. You will miss all of it. Your friends will try to update you on their lives, just as you will try to update them on yours, but you will not be there. Fear of missing out is real. However, that does not mean that studying abroad is not worth it. Rather, it leads to incredible growth, and the ability to be comfortable missing out.

In January of 2026, I started my semester abroad in Aix-en-Provence, France. At first, I was nervous and unsure. I was missing my friends, my partner, and the Flatirons. However, I was gifted with five immediate friends. I live in a home stay with five other girls. Our host, a man in his late 20s, owns a small vineyard a few kilometers away from our apartment. We have formed quite the family. We have “family” dinners six nights a week and spend the weekends exploring together. In my classes, I have connected with many students, some of which even attend Boulder! Yet, there is still something missing.

Some days, I open my phone to call my friends only to remember that it is 2 a.m MST. When I do talk to my friends, it feels impossible. I want to tell them everything, and I want to hear everything they have to say in return. I want to know all of their stories — nights out, the loud people in the library, the professor who grades assignments harshly, the broken nails, bad breakouts, and the week day hangouts. The truth is, there isn’t enough time. So, I would catch up with my friends all while thinking about the many stories that I will never know. In those moments, I would be filled with homesickness. I would miss my friends: our aimless car rides around Boulder, dinners at The Sink, and classes in the basement of Ketchum. It all seemed so close, but so incredibly far away.

Knowing that I could bring Boulder to Aix, I decided to focus on embracing Aix so that I could bring my stories back to Boulder. Then, in August, I will have endless experiences to share. It is not about detaching myself from my friends, but understanding that their life is continuing to progress, just as is mine.

I took time to explore areas around Aix, taking pictures to send to my friends. From the Old Port of Marseille to the coastal city of Toulon I have had many amazing experiences. In all of them, I have seen things that remind me of my friends. Yet, instead of making me sad, they began to make me smile. I thought, how lucky am I to love so many that I see them even when we are apart?

This change was not easy. Perhaps time makes one miss less, or maybe I grew more comfortable and sure of myself than I ever was before. Studying abroad has made me feel powerful. I feel as if I could conquer the world with a Ryan Air ticket and a small backpack. That’s the beauty of studying abroad, you are forced to grow. I have had to navigate new friends, new places, and new things, all in a language that I have intermediate proficiency in. There have been many errors and mistakes, but I have learned to shoulder them on my own. Now, when I call my friends we talk about our lives and there is not a wave of sadness, just excitement for the stories that will be shared.

In February of 2026, I celebrated my 21st birthday. It was a bittersweet day. I missed getting ready in my room with all of my friends, picking out outfits, playing music, and gossiping about what would happen that evening. I missed the off-tune singing of “Happy Birthday,” the cheesy photos, and the end of night sleepover. To me, my 21st birthday was meant to be celebrated with those I loved. All that being said, my host and my roommates filled in when I needed them the most. My host made the dinner I requested and we celebrated my birthday “French-style.” My roommates even surprised me with a few gifts. It was an incredible evening, and I would not trade it for the world.

So, embrace the what ifs. If I had never studied abroad I would not have met my roommates, my friends, or experienced the wonders of Europe and Provence. It may seem scary, but trust that you will find your way. It may not be instantaneous, but the journey is worth the wait.