Fostering Animals: Why It Matters & How You Can Make A Difference

In 2024, Colorado shelters as a whole took in 77,000 animals, according to The Denver Post, creating a significant need for fosters. Many rescues in Colorado are purely foster-based, meaning animals are placed directly into foster homes upon arrival rather than going to a physical shelter. By fostering a dog in need, you can make a true difference.

Emma Demetrio, a sophomore at the University of Colorado Boulder began fostering earlier this year.

“I have 3 dogs at home, and I have a lot of free time on my hands, which made me want to get a dog,” Demetrio says.

“I realized, why adopt one when I can help a dog find their forever home and foster them instead?”

As Demetrio continues to foster animals, including dogs Willow and Marley, she finds motivation in the process.

Emma Demetrio with her foster Willow.

“When they get adopted and when you see their progress from settling into your home and being scared and uncomfortable to being able to bond with them, [it] is very rewarding,” says Demetrio.

However, fostering can come with challenges. Especially when balancing extracurricular activities, jobs or hobbies, when taking care of a dog. As a student who is a frequent skier and a member of the executive board for the Alpha Phi sorority, Demetrio had to find ways to make time for fostering.

“I balance it by spending most of my time at home and bringing the dog places with me,” she says.

Emmas Demetrio’s second foster Marley.

Fostering also comes with an emotional toll, especially if the animal being fostered comes from dangerous or neglectful situations, Demetrio encountered this with Marley, her second foster who became aggressive.

“It was really difficult to try and take care of a dog that is aggressive,” she says.

“I had to give her away to her previous foster. I handled it by giving her her own space and making sure everybody was safe.”

Despite her hard experience, Demetrio continues to open her home to dogs in need through a new company.

“Now that I have the time again, I am fostering through a different company that is a little more put together. Which lets me choose high, medium low energy, and big, small, or medium dogs. So you can find the best fit dog for you,” says Demetrio.

There are many fostering opportunities throughout Colorado. In Boulder, Demetrio has fostered with Farfel’s Farm and Rescue, a foster-based rescue that pulls dogs from high-kill shelters based on their promising qualities. Farfel’s provides food, toys, poop bags, and more, ensuring an expense-free experience for fosters. The Boulder Humane Society also occasionally looks for fosters, although their need may be less frequent, due to having a physical shelter. Outside of Boulder, Animal Rescue of The Rockies in Aurora, which Demetrio continues to foster with, and Bounce Animal Rescue in Fort Collins offer additional fostering opportunities.

Local rescues are always needing fosters and being a college student with limited responsibilities can be the perfect time to get involved and make a difference.

“If you have the time and the emotional capacity to do it, then you should. If you don’t, don’t do it, it’s not fair. It’s a really rewarding thing and you’re helping a dog in the process, so if you love dogs and you want to help you definitely should,” Demetrio says.