Formula Fashion: A Look Into Paddock Style

Long gone are the days of simple team merchandise and casual dress in motorsport. Formula 1 has been at the forefront of the sports-fashion intersection for years. Now, more than ever, fashion is an integral part of Formula 1 culture.

The F1 paddock is the main operations center for race weekends. This is where teams garages are located to do maintenance on the cars, complete media activities, and more. Guests can access the F1 Paddock Club by invitation or by special ticket access, and even then, admission is limited. This exclusive and notable piece of F1 is where most of the fashion of F1 can be seen.

F1 Paddock

With the involvement of fashion and beauty brands as sponsors in F1, there has been a growing attention around how fashion influences and impacts the sport. Brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton, Boss, and Puma, among others, have chosen to sponsor varying F1 teams and events. As a result, fashion has become a crucial part of F1 operations and appearances.

Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi at the 2024 Monaco GP

Of all the drivers on the 2025 grid, the most influential fashionista is that of Sir Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton, who drives for Scuderia Ferrari, has made a name for himself in more ways than just racing. Not only is he a 7-time world driver’s champion, but he is a fashion icon and influence. Hamilton is one of the co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala, cementing his legacy as a legend in sporting and fashion. His style is trendy, unique, and intentional. Hamilton uses his platform and wardrobe to bring attention to crucial social justice issues, like racial discrimination in sports. Other drivers have followed suit, while others prefer to stick to their team uniforms all weekend.

Sir Lewis Hamilton in Imola 2024

At almost every race, celebrities can be spotted in high fashion. Teams and brands invite influencers, actors, singers, and other notable celebs to join in on the race weekend events. These celebs are key points of reference in the trends of Paddock fashion.

Kendall Jenner wearing Tommy Hilfiger, Miami 2024

Additionally, partners and spouses of F1 drivers are influential in Paddock fashion. As these individuals are in the Paddock frequently, more so than many other spectators, they have become a point of reference for style in F1.

Flavy Barla, Laila Hasanovic, Kika Gomes, and Alexandra Saint Mleux at the Spanish GP 2024

Fashion is a form of artistic expression, and thus, must be creative. With a wide variety of visitors to the track, style choices must stand out. The best and most memorable outfits of a race weekend are always marked by one or more of four key features: individuality, personality, creativity, and functionality. Is the outfit unique to the person wearing it? Does the outfit say something about them? Is the outfit something that fits the environment of the race? How does personal style play into the creation of the outfit?

Charles Leclerc, Monza 2024

Each race has its own unspoken dress code and style. At the Monaco Grand Prix , you can spot classic and chic outfits fit for the Principality. At the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the fashion is more modern and flashy to adhere to the bright lights of the Vegas strip. No matter where a Grand Prix takes place, the Paddock club is where you can find the best dressed racing fans.

Influencer Madeline White at the Vegas GP, 2024

Fashion shapes culture, and that is incredibly clear in Formula 1. Exactly how fashion has altered the focus and conversation around motorsport is an ongoing debate. As fans and athletes look for ways to express themselves, fashion has become a key creative outlet. The 2025 season is set to bring more iconic fashion moments to the world of F1.