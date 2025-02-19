The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

The 75th Season of Formula 1 began with an event like no other with F1 75 Live at the O2. This is the first ever F1 season launch event, which took place on Feb. 18 at the O2 Arena in London. The launch was hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, with a mix of F1 fans and celebrity guests in attendance. The event also featured sponsorship displays and video presentations, highlighting the history of the sport. Each team was presented with unique style and flair, featuring musical performances, special guests, and more.

With new liveries and team apparel on display, the F1 drivers and their team leadership debuted their 2025 visions. Many F1 Team Principals, who serve as the team’s director and manager, spoke with confidence. The energy and competitive spirit from these teams is apparent. Overall, the 10 F1 teams spoke positively about the season’s outlook.

Five rookies join the Formula 1 grid for the 2025 season. Three World Drivers Champions currently drive in F1. With 20 of the fastest drivers in the world, there is no doubt that this season is set to entertain. Let’s take a look at the lineup for each team, starting with the 2024 10th place team, leading to the 2024 World Constructors Champions.

The driver lineup at Kick Sauber consists of rookie Gabrielle Bortoleto and veteran driver Nico Hulkenberg. Both drivers are new to the Kick Sauber team this year, and Bortoleto will be driving his first season in Formula 1 after winning the 2024 Formula 2 Championship. Another new addition comes in the form of Team Principal Mattia Binotto, who previously served as the Team Principal at Scuderia Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz Jr. and Alex Albon are the drivers at Williams. Sainz made the switch to Williams following his departure from Ferrari. Sainz is now in his eleventh Formula 1 season, while Albon is in his fourth year with Williams. This pair is led by Team Principal James Vowels.

Also known as VCARB, the Racing Bulls drivers consist of Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar. 2025 marks Tsunoda’s fifth season with the Red Bull sister team. Hadjar is a rookie this year, joining F1 after earning the runner-up title in the 2024 Formula 2 season. Hadjar served as a Red Bull Junior Driver in past years. Laurent Mekies serves as their Team Principal.

The drivers at Haas include Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman. Both drivers are new to the full-time position as Haas, however, Bearman served as a reserve driver with Haas in past seasons. While 2025 is Bearman’s first official season in F1, he has driven in Formula 1 for both Haas and Ferrari in the past. Ayao Komatsu is the Team Principal, and this season marks the tenth year that Haas has been a part of F1.

Pierre Gasly is returning to Alpine this year alongside rookie Jack Doohan, who previously served as the reserve driver for the team. Oliver Oakes is the Alpine Team Principal, who took up this position in Aug. 2024.

The Aston Martin F1 drivers are Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, both returning to the team this year. Alonso is a two-time F1 World Champion. Andy Cowell serves as the Team Principal.

Following the departure of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari, rookie Kimi Antonelli is driving for Mercedes this year. Antonelli will drive alongside Mercedes-veteran George Russell, who is now in his fourth year with the team. Mercedes is led by Team Principal Toto Wolff.

Max Verstappen, four-time F1 World Champion, leads the team alongside Liam Lawson. While this is Lawson’s first full season in F1, he served as a reserve driver for Red Bull and VCARB, racing a variety of times for VCARB since 2023. Lawson replaces Sergio Perez this year. Christian Horner is the Red Bull Team Principal.

This year’s Ferrari drivers are Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. Leclerc returns to the Italian team for his seventh season. Hamilton, a seven-time World Champion, makes his Ferrari debut this season. Following a close battle in the Constructors Championship in 2024, Ferrari earned the runner-up spot. Fred Vasseur is Team Principal.

The winners of the 2024 World Constructors Championship, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri once again drive for Mclaren. Norris is in his seventh season with Mclaren this year, while Piastri will be starting his third season with the team. Mclaren is led by Team Principal Andrea Stella.

F1 75 Live at the O2 was a monumental event, the first event of its kind for any sport. This season of Formula 1 is set to be unlike any other. Who will come out on top? Will a new champion arise? Will the grid rankings shake up? Only time will tell.

The first Formula 1 race of the 2025 season is set to take place in Melbourne, Australia on March 16 (or March 15 for American viewers!).