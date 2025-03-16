Flowerbomb Extreme: A Love Letter To Childhood & Growing Older

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine Lachlan, at the burgeoning age of 12-years-old, aimlessly wandering around the nearest Sephora with her mom, looking for something to do. After finishing her first lap of the store, while her mom was enthralled with the skincare, she found herself in front of the Viktor & Rolf section of Sephora. Immediately, the beautiful and original Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum caught her eye. The translucent pink glass bottle – a subtle structural nod to a bomb – called to her. And of course, like we all tend to do in Sephora, she sprayed the tester bottle all over her – she was immediately hooked.

Every year after Lachlan’s initial discovery of Flowerbomb, she constantly asked for travel-sized perfumes for her birthday and Christmas. She couldn’t get enough of it.

Growing up, Anna had never been one to wear perfume. She often just stole her mom’s makeup whenever she wanted to wear something, and didn’t get immersed into the beauty stuff that most teenage girls obsessed over until the end of high school. The most experience she had gotten with any scents were the overly strong body sprays from Bath and Body Works.

Lachlan is the type of person who when she finds something that she likes, she doesn’t tend to change it up very often. She’s a creature of habit, and the Viktor & Rolf perfume was no exception. While that typically is the case – she didn’t feel the need or even want to change up what was clearly working for her and what she truly loved. And neither did Anna!

For the past two years, Anna had been completely loyal to the Gucci Flora perfume line. She always loved floral scents and after a while, she was known for smelling this way. She wasn’t considering changing anytime soon because she knew what she loved and what worked for her.

That was all true until it was announced that Her Campus CU Boulder would be partnering with Viktor & Rolf through the CT Sampling Squad for their new launch of Flowerbomb Extreme Eau De Parfum. Anna and Lachlan physically couldn’t contain their gasp of pure excitement. They’ve been waiting for a moment like this since they were younger.

The Flowerbomb Extreme perfume is categorized in the floral and ambery family by Viktor & Rolf with notes of vanilla, raspberry, rose absolute, freesia, and patchouli. The perfume tagline describes Flowerbomb Extreme as an “intense feminine floral fragrance” and Lachlan can confidently agree. She is obsessed with how the fierce femininity wraps itself around her in a comfortable layer of memories of a 12-year-old Lachlan, simultaneously providing her with a confident handle for her day.

To Anna, the smell was overwhelmingly sweet, in the best way. Especially in the spring and nearing summertime, this is the perfect scent to immerse yourselves in fields of flowers while wearing a colorful sundress. For anyone who wants to embrace the nostalgia of summer, this perfume is for you. For those that want a less “in your face” perfume, you better go ahead and look elsewhere—you can smell this from miles away.

Perfume and scent is one of the ways Lachlan loves to express her femininity, and her personality as a whole. She loves collecting and experimenting with new scents, but she’d never once found a perfume that felt the most “her” than the Flowerbomb perfume. The Flowerbomb Extreme houses the perfect nuanced mixture of floral, vanilla, and fruity that complements any mood she is in.

It is one of Anna and Lachlan’s core beliefs that in life, we have to make small efforts every day to make each day special. If we don’t, every day can seem monotonous and we’ll just say it – boring. And as trivial as it sounds, smelling indescribably delicious is one of the most important little aspects of everyday life. It’s been a small change in their morning routine to switch out their old perfume for the Flowerbomb Extreme perfume, but it has graced them with the gift of being present with their femininity in the most pleasurable ways throughout their days.

Lachlan used to operate under the practice and mindset of “saving” her expensive and luxurious perfume for special occasions only. But why? Why would she rob herself of the pleasure of smelling divine every single day? In the same mind, Anna freaks out everytime she leaves the house and forgets to put perfume on. It’s become a habit of having to smell a certain way, for better or worse.

The only quarrel they have with this perfume is that it’s not as long lasting as they’d like, especially with such an intense scent. Anna’s always liked the softer hints of a scent after some wear, but with the Flowerbomb Extreme you can barely tell it was there after an hour or two. Lachlan is one to douse herself in perfume before she leaves her home because one of her irrational fears is that she smells bad, so she will do anything to counteract that thought. But she agrees with Anna, it doesn’t matter how much she puts on – it doesn’t last as long as she’d like it to. It’s great when you reapply it because it layers on the first time you sprayed, but it doesn’t last as long as one would expect.

With all of this being said, the Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Extreme is definitely their go-tos at the next garden party, a fancy dinner, or bar crawl, and yes, they know those are three very different events. Though it’s summer-coded, nevertheless they believe this perfume is great for everyday wear, no matter what’s happening in your life. The Flowerbomb Extreme perfume is easily one of their favorite serendipitous discoveries of their lives.