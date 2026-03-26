FITFO (Figure It The F*ck Out)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes things are hard. Sometimes we don’t want to do the things we have to do. Well, unfortunately, sometimes we have no choice. This is when I say FITFO, or figure it the f*ck out.

The second-semester lock-in has been no joke, and coming back from spring break, I’m feeling a little bit on the verge. The verge of what? I couldn’t tell you, but I’m definitely teeter-tottering a line between a balanced, healthy lifestyle and hysteria these days. I really just said yes to everything and threw myself into the deep end to do what? FITFO. Five classes and three meetings in one day? FITFO. Running twenty miles a week and lifting? FITFO. Two internships in one semester? F-I-T-F-O.

I call it the art of not caring about my future self whatsoever while simultaneously caring for my future-future self the most. Will I be drowning in work in a month? Maybe. But will I be a powerful lawyer-boss-woman in ten years because of this small lock-in portion of my life? Yes. I’d say that I’ve mastered the art of caring more about my long-term goals than my short-term happiness. It can be very, very rough at times, but I think it just means I have the confidence and faith in myself that I can get through it.

This is where FITFO becomes so important. I’ve learned that, quite honestly, the majority of people don’t ever know what they’re really doing. They’re just steadily, or unsteadily, going through life figuring it all the f*ck out. Me and the senior in that one class, we’re no different; I mean, neither of us has a clue what’s happening in class or a care in the world, but that is not stopping either of us from getting an A. We’re both just FITFOing at our finest.

I like to think of it as a worry-later approach. FITFO allows us to take a breath and think about what we can control in the moment. In the moment, I will sign up for the most psychotic course schedule known to man, and in another moment, I will finish that last exam successfully. It’s about believing that we are capable of doing hard things and then forcing ourselves to do those things. It’s not thinking too hard about the immediate future, but about how much we can gain in years based on what we decide to do now. There’s no way out or a shortcut; there is only FITFO.

So, I would encourage everyone to think about how they can FITFO to better their life. Worried about taking a rather difficult class? Don’t worry, you will figure it the f*ck out because many have before you and many will after you. In my experience, FITFOing builds perseverance, independence, and mental strength. Those who FITFO are the people we look up to. Do we think anyone held Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s hand and taught her how to be such an empowering and incredible woman that little girls who want to be lawyers and judges aspire to? No, she did that all by herself. RBG FITFOed just like we’re all doing now. What would life be if we didn’t ever have to just figure it the f*ck out? If we never challenged ourselves or did anything we were scared of? It would be boring, that’s what. The sense of achievement and accomplishment we can get from FITFOing is a needed fulfillment in our lives. We can say to ourselves, “I did that. I didn’t think I would have been able to do it, but I did it.”

Go on that adventure. Do that hard thing. Be clueless because then one day you won’t be. Just figure it the f*ck out a little.