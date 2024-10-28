Fearless Flavors: A Chat With Ali Schlichter, “Food Stars” Runner-Up & Former Buff

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

First released in 2023, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is a reality competition series created by none other than the renowned Michelin star chef himself, Gordan Ramsay. On the show, contestants from around the country who have all started food-related entrepreneurial endeavors are brought in, split into teams, and given the chance to win a mentorship and $250,000 investment by competing in challenges that test their business skills. Premiering in May 2024, Season 2 of Food Stars introduced another layer of drama with the addition of businesswoman, Lisa Vanderpump, as competition against Ramsay’s team. Set in London, this season featured one of our very own—Ali Schlichter, a class of 2014 Buff alumni, and founder of Chin Dribblin’ Asian Fusion Specialty Sauces—who I had the pleasure of chatting with after her success on the show.

Prior to her life-changing experience on Food Stars, Ali Schlichter was a student at CU Boulder. A self-described nerd, she’d prioritize her studies over socializing and thinks fondly back to her time studying in her favorite spot at Norlin Library. “I absolutely loved it,” she said, “I think the teachers are what I loved the most, because they’re such incredible, inspiring people.” When asked for her advice to young women about to graduate, she emphasized the importance of being yourself, never letting anyone dull your light, and sticking up for what you believe in.

When it comes to her journey from Colorado entrepreneur to Food Stars runner-up, it started with big dreams and bold flavors. Ali Schlichter first discovered her passion for cooking through her mother, who would invite her to help in the kitchen from a very young age. “My mom was an absolutely incredible cook and would always throw these massive dinner parties,” she said, “There was a running joke that you should bring your Tupperware if you ever go to the Schlichter house, because my mom would cook for 45 people when there’d really only be six of us.” A self-taught chef, Schlichter snuck into her first professional kitchen when she was 14 years old, eager to improve her culinary skills and learn as much as possible.

Her love of unique, “out-there” flavor combinations eventually led her to start her own business, Chin Dribblin’ Asian Fusion Specialty Sauces. With four different flavors available—Passion Fruit Sweet Chili, Spicy Pineapple Peanut, Kung Wow Spicy Ponzu, and Tamarind Yakisoba—and more on the way, Schlichter wants to build a “sauce empire”, by expanding to grocery store shelves across the globe. Until then, she can commonly be found selling her sauces at local farmers’ and holiday markets, which is how her Food Stars story began. “A casting director found me at one of my Christmas markets, saw my massive line and my branding, and was like, ‘We’re obsessed with you. Can you please audition for the show?” she said. Schlichter agreed, but didn’t think anything would come of it until she found herself on a flight to London.

During the first episode, we saw each of the contestants pitch their brands to Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump, in the hopes that they’d be selected for one of the two teams. Ali Schlichter’s experience was a bit different, however, when she got selected for both teams, resulting in a heated argument between Ramsay and Vanderpump. “It was incredible,” she said, “To be chosen by one of your idols and then one of the biggest women entrepreneurs in business is pretty insane!” After some deliberation, she chose to join Ramsay’s team, citing his nurturing and supportive “dad energy” as one of the things she loved most about working with him. “He really had a special place in his heart for me. It was very obvious,” she continued, “My team didn’t love it, but I think it was our shared chef energy. He really understood my passion and it was just incredible.”

Schlichter successfully continued through each episode until she made it to the finale, but sadly, didn’t win the coveted title of “Food Star”. She doesn’t have any regrets, however, and is incredibly grateful she had the opportunity to participate in such a transformative experience. Not only did it provide her small business with high levels of exposure, but she also was able to work in the kitchen of the Savoy Grill, one of the most iconic restaurants in London, during her favorite on-show challenge. “That was a dream of mine, to work in a Michelin star kitchen and, as a chef, it was just a beautiful full-circle moment for me,” she said. Along with unforgettable experiences like those, she also mentioned she was able to overcome her fear of public speaking, through challenges like the product display at the food expo or the chocolate pitch to Mars Inc. “Every time I had to do that, I would just go full panic mode,” Schlichter said, “But it was actually a really beautiful thing to watch me grow in that sense throughout the season.” When reflecting on the most important lesson she took away from the show, she spoke about the importance of looking fear in the face and laughing at it. “I was always afraid of life and constantly took the comfortable route,” she said, “The sooner you figure out that fear is a construct, the better and bigger your life will become. Once you become fearless, you’re able to do anything.”

Since the finale, Ali Schlichter continues to take the culinary world by storm, driven by her mother’s legacy, her passion for food, and her pursuit of bigger, bolder flavors. To purchase Chin Dribblin’ Asian Fusion Specialty Sauces or find out Schlichter’s local market schedule, visit her website here. Want to read more about her experiences as a Buff, a businesswoman, and a Food Stars contestant? Click here for our full transcript!