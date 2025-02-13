The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone knows there are beautiful mountains right by campus, this being the deciding factor for many students to come to this university. But there are a few hidden gems on and around campus that a lot of students have yet to take advantage of. Here are a few of my current faves.

My sweetest little treat that I have been taking advantage of are the house concerts and small venue performances that litter the greater Boulder area. I have been seeing a handful of punk and indie rock artists perform at The Fox and various houses around town. The most I have paid for a ticket thus far is $25, but many of the shows are free. My current top two bands are On The Dot and The Galentines. The energy is electric and the crowd is made up of mostly fellow students. It’s a great place to dance and make new friends if you have nothing to do on a Friday night. If you want to try out a nonviolent mosh pit, check out Punk Standard. This group gets local punk bands together once a month for a wicked good time.

A perk of Boulder and its surrounding towns is the abundance of Bookstore/Coffee shops. The ambiance of these spaces is unmatched (perfect for a first date). Looking at books while waiting for your dirty, lavender chai is an amazing way to feel academic while having the best time. A few of my favorite nooks are Trident, The Read Queen, and The Coffee Stand.

Another unique Boulder perk I have become attuned to is the painting classes the university has every month. These events can be found on the CU Events website. I love the classes, but what I enjoy more is the free canvas I get to walk out of the class with. I have a collection of paint in my room, and when bored, I whip it out and cover my hands in slimy acrylic and make whatever my heart desires. This messy creativity takes me back to being young and careless. I let my heart guide my fingers and I usually end up loving the new piece more than the work that the guided class produced.

One last CU opportunity I have not taken advantage of until now is the fiction section of Norlin Library. This section is as hidden as you could possibly make it. This section isn’t small, and it is located on the third level of the stacks on the third floor of Norlin. Not the entire level, but the front right hand section. Though somewhat hard to find, this section has opened my world to much more free literature. If you have not used the library yet and hate interacting with other humans, do not fear. You just need your Buff One to check out an armful of books at the kiosk outside the stacks.

Most of these hobbies/activities are all free things I have taken advantage of as a broke college student. I love finding new ways to have a good time without breaking the bank.