Encountering Myself: Falling In Love With The City Of Love

“I met a lot of people in Europe I even encountered myself”- James Baldwin

At the ripe age of 20, I had only been to a few states. My family didn’t have the means to host family vacations and the only place I had been to was Cancun for spring break. This trip deepened my love for travel and exploration and added fuel to my desire to go on a study abroad trip. At the time, I was a chronic procrastinator and a poor planner — I picked up two jobs over Winter break, bought my plane ticket, and didn’t look back. I spent the first third of my time in London where I quickly realized I didn’t save nearly enough to live fully in two of the most expensive cities in Europe, with no income no less. I didn’t get the scholarship I was waitlisted for and I ended up getting an upper respiratory infection during my time in London — not a very glamorous experience. On top of this I was getting adjusted to living in a new place where the weather was gloomy and I found the people cold.

However, my time in London wasn’t all negative. I met people that I cared for deeply, had a short-lived romance, and figured out my financial situation. Things were starting to look up and while London wasn’t my favorite city, it will always hold a place in my heart as the city where I learned to be independent and overcome challenges.

As I previously stated, I was a poor planner when I was 20. The only reason I chose to stay in London for part of my studies was to get around the student Visa requirements for France. As my time in London was coming to an end and my time in Paris was about to begin, I waited in anticipation. Originally I wanted to stay in Paris for all of my study abroad. I’d wanted to visit ever since I was a kid and watched Ratatouille. Then again, when I learned about the Harlem Renaissance in middle school and learned about how many black literary figures found their spark there. Plus, I’d taken multiple French courses at that point, understood cultural norms, and would be staying with a host family, which meant two free meals a day and an opportunity to strengthen my speaking skills.

When I got off the plane and into my Uber I remember how surreal it felt seeing the Eiffel Tower in person for the first time. I didn’t know what to expect, but I felt a sense of ease and warmth that I didn’t feel when I landed in London. I remember meeting my host family for the first time. My host mom was a kindergarten teacher and my host dad was a judge. They were welcoming to me, but I wasn’t sure what my living experience would look like since there was a pretty large language barrier. Even though I felt deep down that this part of my study abroad would be different, I was still sick from what I caught in London and it was getting worse by the day. I was tired all of the time and I didn’t have energy for socializing which made the first few weeks in this new city pretty lonely. By my second week in Paris my health became an urgent matter and I finally saw a doctor where I was prescribed medication for bronchitis.

By my third week in Paris my energy levels were much higher and I was making an active effort to get to know my classmates. My host family and I figured out a way to communicate with each other and my previous apprehension was replaced by a feeling of comfort and belonging. I learned how to navigate the metro, how to order simple things in French, and began exploring the city with other people. I was entranced by how stunning the city was. Beauty greeted me at every corner: the architecture, the people, even a simple cafe was pretty in its own understated way.

I also found the people to be incredibly kind — they were patient with me, didn’t make fun of my broken French, and instead embraced me into their community. They were also fighters. During my time there, multiple protests broke out in opposition of the French government raising the retirement age. I was struck at the rebellious spirit of the French and the solidarity I witnessed. It was invigorating to see people standing up to their government.

More than anything, my time in Paris taught me how to live instead of going through life in survival mode. I would equate the French mindset to stopping and smelling the roses, it was impossible not to take in the view of the Arc De Triomphe or the Eiffel Tower as you were walking to class, or to work. At every turn there was a stunning park, museum or cathedral to explore. It was the perfect place to wander around and I spent a lot of time doing just that. When I went to Paris I wasn’t in the best mental state but my time there felt healing. I took time to journal, and read by the river. I’d sometimes visit the Louvre at night just to hear the live violinists and look at the lights. I became content with my own company and took time to reflect. I met people who are still in my life today and I felt like I could truly be free. More than anything I felt inspired.

One of my good friends was a singer, and we would frequent a Jazz Club that had an open mic night in exchange for buying at least one item. My friends and I would frequent this club often, enjoying the cultural exchange and the mix of melodies we heard every Saturday. We would also go to a nightclub located over the Seine that had stunning views at night and played Afrobeats. I came to love my host family as well — my host mom bought me earrings for my birthday and I celebrated my 21st birthday in a country where you can drink at 18. I celebrated with my friends that I made during study abroad and I felt the love everyone should experience on their birthday.

As my time in Paris was coming to an end I wasn’t as excited as I initially thought I would be to return home. I reflected on my time there with a sense of longing, and I cried multiple times as I packed up and prepared to leave. I think my sadness stemmed from how much I grew during my time there. I was deeply touched by the city and the people I met. I returned home a different version of myself. I was more confident, self-assured, and had a much more positive viewpoint of humanity. People who didn’t know me went out of their way to help me, and embrace me into their culture. I realized that life is more than just working yourself into the grave and I realized that I have to honor the parts of myself that I don’t always make time for. Paris nourished both my spirit and my soul and for that I will forever be grateful.

Paris will see me again.