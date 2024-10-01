‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Continues To Make Me Stressed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lily Collins returns to our screens as Emily Cooper, in Emily in Paris for the premiere of season four. Following the finale of season three, Emily feels caught between her two love interests, Alfie and Gabriel. Alfie has fears that Emily’s had feelings for Gabriel throughout their entire relationship. It was eventually revealed that Emily and Gabriel, did in fact, have feelings for each other—all while he’ss expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend Camille.

All of that nonsense continued through the first part of season four, with the series starting with the aftermath of the wedding crash. Camille is announced as missing, having disappeared after the controversy of how the news broke out. Emily continues to find out where Camille ran off to, while simultaneously going viral online due to her breakup with Alfie. Emily’s life has always been complicated, but in season four it reaches another level.

Watching this series makes you think about the decisions you make in your own life, as you watch Emily make even worse choices. Emily always finds her way back to Gabriel, even when she’s with someone new. It hints that she doesn’t know how to be alone.

Stepping away from how Emily’s love life situations may appear on screen, a part of the show I enjoy is how French fashion appears to Emily. She brings a huge sense of style to the show, representing how French people dress. Sometimes, her outfits can seem a little out there and dramatic, but they bring out the personality of the character. It gives the vibe that she’s now adjusting to life in Paris.

For the first time in the series, Emily and Gabriel finally get together without anything standing in their way—Camille and Alfie finally aren’t keeping them apart. However, midway into the season, Emily makes the harsh decision to break things off as she realizes that Gabriel will never put her before Camile. It takes her being left by Gabriel alone on a mountain she cannot ski alone, to realize this. This is why Emily should leave Gabriel. Watching this all unfold left me speechless as I would’ve never thought Emily would be the one to break off the relationship—she’s always been the chaser.

The breakup allowed Emily to think about herself alone…until she met Marcello. Why can’t this girl go another day without jumping into another relationship?

Marcello and Emily date until Marcello discovers the history behind Emily’s relationship with Gabriel.

Later, the season ends with Sylvie promoting Emily to run the Rome office, a decision that increases her chances with Marcello. However, when Gabriel finds out from Mindy that Emily is not coming back to Paris, he makes his way to Rome to find Emily and pursue her.

The network has renewed the series for season five, but a release date has yet to be announced.

This season has brought on so many different questions as you wonder how Marcello and Emily will end up as a couple and how it’ll play out if Gabriel interferes.

Looking forward to the next season, I hope to see more of Emily finding herself without a man involved, or at the least, finding a person who best suits her. Whether that be with Alfie or Marcello.

I hope all of these unanswered questions will be answered with the arrival of season five.