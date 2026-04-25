“Drop Dead” By Olivia Rodrigo Review 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Quick Teaser, I am majorly spoiling Olivia Rodrigo’s newest song “Drop Dead”.

So, I am a pretty die-hard fan of Olivia Rodrigo. I have been listening to her music since Disney and have been following her ever since. She is by far my favorite musician, and to say I am excited for “OR 3” or an Olivia summer is an understatement. Now, living in mountain standard time means I got “Drop Dead” at 10:00 p.m. on April 16th.

First off, the fact that she even announced a new album was getting me excited. Then she goes and announces her single debut for the album in the most creative way. Placing four locks, one word on each, in four different cities: Paris, London, LA, and New York. Now, off the bat, I am already getting excited because that announcement was so creative. It not only got the fans excited for a new song, but also gave them a physical connection with the song.

Then, she posted teaser number one on her Instagram on April 14th. She gave us a line in the song and on the bus, so whimsical and feminine of her. Dazing out the window and looking at the camera with that look like come on. She then posts teaser number two on April 16th. Once again, what a daze the blurring, the dress, the arms. All of it, little did I know at the time, gives an outstanding representation of what the song gives. It’s showing her thinking about that moment with the one, playing it back in her mind, and reliving it. Let’s be honest, we have all been there at some moment or another.

Then, on April 16th, she released the song with the music video. Looking just at the song, my one word to describe it is wow. It starts with her describing a date, with a lyric standing out to me, “… and I know why he wrote them now that you’re standin’ right here …”. It’s so wholesome and beautiful. She understands something more now because the guy she is with is making her see things differently, in the best way possible. It sets the vibe of the song of her being in love, which we started to see at the end of the “Guts Spilled” album, but not really anywhere else. The chorus then almost perfectly explains a girl in the beginning phase of having a crush. She says she stalked him and envisioned moments with him. Every girl who has had a crush literally ever knows exactly what feeling she is referencing. She then sings, “But kiss me and I might drop dead…” ok I love it, it perfectly explains that feeling of desiring that first kiss with someone. She shows that yearning women have for wanting to feel something so special with someone. She then goes on about how she has questions and is further fantasizing and romanticizing this ideal date scenario in her head. One lyric I love in this part is, “I’ve been droppin’ hints all night that I’d love it if you held my hand, goddamn.” Like I actually can’t, it’s so perfectly describing moments I have felt for years with guys. She then sings the beautiful chorus again, and then the next verse is about a Pisces and a Gemini. Now, I don’t know a lot about horoscopes, but it was such a cool way to describe two people in some way that most people understand the basics of at least. She then ends the song singing the chorus one last time, really emphasizing the “… kiss me and I might …” part.

Now, lyrically, this was stunning, it amazed me, it was something new from her, yet had parts of her we have seen in other albums. But the music video was something that literally had my jaw on the floor; it was beautiful. She literally filmed the music video in the Palace of Versailles. Actually the coolest thing I have ever seen in my life. She was the first ever person to record a music video in such an iconic, beautiful palace. Her outfit during the music video was the cutest thing ever, which perfectly emulated whimsy, young love, and cute vibes. The movements she made throughout the music video were also spot on to the vibes and lyrics of the song. When she sang “… goddamn …” she sat on a chair and kicked up her legs. Like, come on, it was so meticulously choreographed, beautifully, without her even really looking choreographed at all. And who knows, maybe she was dancing around the Palace of Versailles with no direction. But she did it beautifully.

We have officially received the first track of “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl so in Love” by Olivia Rodrigo, and dare I say it was a wonderful start to her best album yet. I know only one song has come out, but I am getting the vibe that this is going to be an outstanding album. “Drop Dead” is just the start of this beautiful masterpiece she is going to give us this summer.