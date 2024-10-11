The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

I’ve always been an avid biker, and in a college town like Boulder, there’s no better place to embrace cycling. It’s not just a mode of transportation; biking feels exhilarating, empowering, and downright sexy. When you’re gliding down a path with the wind in your hair, you can’t help but feel like you’re on top of the world.

For years, studies have shown that car emissions significantly contribute to climate change and the degradation of the ozone layer. Yet, for many, cars remain the primary mode of transportation. In cities lacking reliable public transport, not having a car can hinder basic needs from grocery shopping to commuting to work. Cars dominate our roads and, consequently, our lives.

Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus

Consider this: you might not have thought about riding your bike today, or even walking to the grocery store just across the street. The normalization of car use is eroding a culture of active transportation, like biking and walking, which fosters habits of inactivity. Many don’t realize that biking isn’t just a leisure activity; it offers numerous benefits that can transform your daily life. If you’re hesitant to incorporate cycling into your routine, here are three major advantages of making it a habit.

Physical benefits Integrating physical activity into your daily life significantly improves your overall well-being, especially when it involves time outdoors. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that individuals who cycle regularly experience a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and overall mortality. Another study in Springer highlighted that regular cyclists tend to have lower body mass indexes and better weight management compared to non-cyclists. Both reflect how cycling boosts endurance, muscle strength, and cardiovascular health. By adopting cycling as a daily practice you can enhance your physical fitness and, in turn, your quality of life. psychological benefits Cycling also offers profound psychological health benefits. Compared to driving, biking can significantly reduce stress and agitation while also improving your mood, as noted in Better Health Channel. Personally, whether I’m solo or riding with friends,my overall quality of life is enhanced and it adds joy to my day-to-day activities. Research from Social Science & Medicine also suggests that cycling fosters social interaction and community engagement, which enhances psychological well-being. For me, cycling has been a therapeutic outlet proving especially helpful during tough times, like navigating a recent breakup. It provides a space for reflection, or simply a way to escape and enjoy the moment. The sense of community that comes from cycling with friends creates lasting connections and adds a nostalgic charm to the experience when reflecting on the past. Ecological and societal benefits Cycling also contributes significant ecological and societal benefits. When your primary vehicle is a bike, you avoid costs associated with gas, insurance, and parking. In Boulder, where parking can be both expensive and challenging, the benefits are even clearer. Bikes produce zero carbon emissions and contribute minimally to noise and light pollution. They’re a highly efficient form of transportation, taking up less space on the road and allowing more people to commute simultaneously. While cycling accidents do occur, biking generally poses a lower risk compared to the dangers of car travel, which can result in severe accidents and fatalities. Also of importance,biking is an inclusive transit option for those unable to drive, allowing people with disabilities to maintain mobility and independence.

In a world increasingly aware of the need for sustainable living, cycling is not just an alternative—it’s a statement. It’s time to reclaim our roads, embrace the heat and thrill of biking, and make it a central part of our lives.