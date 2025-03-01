Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman wearing red t-shirt and gray knitted cap standing on concrete road using Canon bridge camera during daytime
woman wearing red t-shirt and gray knitted cap standing on concrete road using Canon bridge camera during daytime
Max Panamá/Unsplash
Life

Do It For The ‘Gram: 5 Popular CU Boulder Photo Op Spots

Kristee Mikulski
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

CU Boulder is widely known for being one of the top fifty most beautiful colleges in the country. The massive campus we know and love today started off with very humble beginnings, only consisting of one building — Old Main — upon its initial opening in 1877. Over the decades, the campus has grown to house over 200 structures, including residence halls, administrative facilities, and other buildings. Many of these are designed to resemble Tuscan-styled architecture, with red tile roofs, sandstone walls, and limestone trim.

When I first transferred to CU Boulder, having only attended industrial-styled community colleges previously, I remember immediately being in awe of the vast beauty of our incredible campus. I couldn’t help feeling like Rory Gilmore at Yale as I walked the pathways between our gorgeous buildings with a coffee cup in hand and the colorful autumn leaves rustling above me. As someone who is looking to pursue a career in social media, I made it my mission to find all the most Instagrammable spots at CU Boulder and, within a month, my phone was filled with images I had taken around campus. Some of my go-to photo op locations include:

(The Ralphie Statue at Folsom Field)

Ralphie Statue at Folsom Field

Who better to take a photo with than our iconic buffalo mascot, Ralphie? While she has statues that can be found all over campus, the most well-known one can be found directly outside Folsom Field. It’s no wonder that this is a common campus tour stop — not only can you get close-up views of our football stadium, but you can rub Ralphie’s horns for good luck! (Honorable Mention: Another popular Ralphie statue photo op spot can be found on the 4th Floor of the CASE building).

UMC’s Roof

If you’re looking for a spot to capture a selfie with a Rocky Mountain backdrop, look no further! The rooftop terrace of the UMC building provides incredible, unobstructed views of both our beautiful campus and Boulder’s famous Flatirons. To take your photo up a notch, keep an eye out for dusk and snap your rooftop shot as the sun is setting for extra vibrant colors!

(Farrand Field)

Farrand Field

Between the arch that perfectly frames whoever’s at the top of the steps and the gorgeous Flatiron-filled background, Farrand Field is another extremely popular location for photo opportunities on CU Boulder’s campus. For even better results, plan to take any photos here during the spring or fall when the trees are in bloom or the leaves are changing. Those extra pops of color can really add to the beauty of the scene!

Varsity Lake

One of CU Boulder’s hidden gems for photo opportunities is Varsity Lake — a small, but scenic pond located near Old Main and Macky Auditorium that’s surrounded by scenic trees and a frequent spot for wildlife like ducks and turtles. Whether you’re posing on the rustic sandstone bridge or one of the benches down by the water, Varsity Lake is a wonderful location for photos if you’re looking for a more natural touch to your images.

(Norlin Library)

Norlin Library

For a more academic-themed setting, visit Norlin Library, a large building at the heart of CU Boulder’s campus that’s lined with countless bookshelves housing millions of volumes. Etched above the towering columns of Norlin’s grand exterior reads the quote, “Who Knows Only His Own Generation Remains Always a Child,” making it an ideal spot for graduation photos or professional headshots.

From capturing everyday moments to celebrating major life milestones, no matter where you turn, CU Boulder has the perfect backdrop for any photo opportunity. So, grab your camera, explore campus, and snap away!

Kristee Mikulski is both a contributing writer and the social media director for the Her Campus CU Boulder chapter. In her articles, she will frequently write about her own personal experiences, but also covers topics such as mental health, entertainment, celebrity profiles, and local life. Her article on "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 7 winner, CariDee English, won an honorable mention award for "Best Profile" amongst all Her Campus Chapters. Other than her involvement with Her Campus, Kristee is the Treasurer of the CU Boulder chapter of Tau Sigma National Honor Society, a student ambassador for both McGraw-Hill Education and Bubble Skincare, and works as a freelance social media manager in her spare time. She also has over fifteen years of professional work experience in various fields ranging from veterinary medicine to the cannabis industry. She is currently a senior at CU Boulder, majoring in Strategic Communications with a focus in Advertising Strategy and minoring in Media Production. When she’s not writing for Her Campus or working on homework, Kristee enjoys binge-watching her favorite TV shows, playing board games (like Scrabble), testing out new baking recipes, and spending quality time with her husband (Andy) and two dogs (Ollie and Marley). She has a passion for social media, pop culture, and various forms of creative self-expression including dance, poetry, music, and art. On campus, you’re most likely to spot her studying in Norlin Library or one of the many college coffee shops.