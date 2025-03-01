Do It For The ‘Gram: 5 Popular CU Boulder Photo Op Spots

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

CU Boulder is widely known for being one of the top fifty most beautiful colleges in the country. The massive campus we know and love today started off with very humble beginnings, only consisting of one building — Old Main — upon its initial opening in 1877. Over the decades, the campus has grown to house over 200 structures, including residence halls, administrative facilities, and other buildings. Many of these are designed to resemble Tuscan-styled architecture, with red tile roofs, sandstone walls, and limestone trim.

When I first transferred to CU Boulder, having only attended industrial-styled community colleges previously, I remember immediately being in awe of the vast beauty of our incredible campus. I couldn’t help feeling like Rory Gilmore at Yale as I walked the pathways between our gorgeous buildings with a coffee cup in hand and the colorful autumn leaves rustling above me. As someone who is looking to pursue a career in social media, I made it my mission to find all the most Instagrammable spots at CU Boulder and, within a month, my phone was filled with images I had taken around campus. Some of my go-to photo op locations include:

Ralphie Statue at Folsom Field

Who better to take a photo with than our iconic buffalo mascot, Ralphie? While she has statues that can be found all over campus, the most well-known one can be found directly outside Folsom Field. It’s no wonder that this is a common campus tour stop — not only can you get close-up views of our football stadium, but you can rub Ralphie’s horns for good luck! (Honorable Mention: Another popular Ralphie statue photo op spot can be found on the 4th Floor of the CASE building).

UMC’s Roof

If you’re looking for a spot to capture a selfie with a Rocky Mountain backdrop, look no further! The rooftop terrace of the UMC building provides incredible, unobstructed views of both our beautiful campus and Boulder’s famous Flatirons. To take your photo up a notch, keep an eye out for dusk and snap your rooftop shot as the sun is setting for extra vibrant colors!

Farrand Field

Between the arch that perfectly frames whoever’s at the top of the steps and the gorgeous Flatiron-filled background, Farrand Field is another extremely popular location for photo opportunities on CU Boulder’s campus. For even better results, plan to take any photos here during the spring or fall when the trees are in bloom or the leaves are changing. Those extra pops of color can really add to the beauty of the scene!

Varsity Lake

One of CU Boulder’s hidden gems for photo opportunities is Varsity Lake — a small, but scenic pond located near Old Main and Macky Auditorium that’s surrounded by scenic trees and a frequent spot for wildlife like ducks and turtles. Whether you’re posing on the rustic sandstone bridge or one of the benches down by the water, Varsity Lake is a wonderful location for photos if you’re looking for a more natural touch to your images.

Norlin Library

For a more academic-themed setting, visit Norlin Library, a large building at the heart of CU Boulder’s campus that’s lined with countless bookshelves housing millions of volumes. Etched above the towering columns of Norlin’s grand exterior reads the quote, “Who Knows Only His Own Generation Remains Always a Child,” making it an ideal spot for graduation photos or professional headshots.

From capturing everyday moments to celebrating major life milestones, no matter where you turn, CU Boulder has the perfect backdrop for any photo opportunity. So, grab your camera, explore campus, and snap away!