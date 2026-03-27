Divine & Magnetic, The Power Of You

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I have been perfume-less for about four months — mainly because I ran out of mine and it’s not in my college budget to buy a new one — so I jumped at the chance of getting to try out Giorgio Armani Power of You when I heard HCCU was doing a collaboration with them.

As soon as I left our meeting, Power of You’s shining ruby bottle in hand, I couldn’t wait to spray it on myself. Giorgio Armani was a brand I remember always seeing in the magazines when I was little — a brand I viewed as a luxury that was out of reach for me. I knew little me would be ecstatic to know I had an Armani perfume in my hands!

Upon the first spritz, I fell in love with it. When you first spray it, you’re hit with the tangy, sweet combo of passion fruit, and as you wear it, it transforms into a warm sunny floral, settling into a milky vanilla that smells oh-so-good. I felt so delicious, I couldn’t wait to get back to my boyfriend so that someone could smell it on me. And as soon as I gave my boyfriend a hug with Power of You on, he went sniffing at my neck, “you smell yummy.”

I forgot how much confidence smelling good brings me. Having a good scent that makes me genuinely excited to put it on as part of my morning routine is something that I’ve missed. Power of You is honestly a perfect name for the perfume, as that’s exactly how it makes me feel: powerful. Spraying it on myself, regardless of whether I woke up 10 minutes before I had to leave for class, or when I was going out with my friends, gave me the feeling of put-togetherness that gave me exactly the boost I needed.

It’s astonishing how a single scent can reshape not just how we feel, but how we exist in a space — how we move, how we’re seen. When I wear Power of You, I don’t just feel confident; I become untouchable — divine and magnetic, drawing people in effortlessly, radiating a quiet, undeniable charisma that lingers after I leave the room. Power of You gives the fun, fresh, clean girl energy, paired with a flirty personality that makes people around you want to know where that scent they’re smelling is coming from. It gives tropical vacation vibes, sipping on your luxurious cocktail with your tanned skin after a day at the beach. If you’re familiar with the song Cognac Queen by Megan Thee Stallion, I’d say this perfume harnesses that energy. I’m wearing it while trying to write this article, and I can’t even get both of my hands to work on the keyboard because I keep smelling my wrists.

At $78 for just one ounce, I wanted to make sure this perfume has a good bang for its buck – so of course I put it to the test to see how long it actually lasts. When I wear perfume, I like it to be noticeable to others, not just myself. While this one is strong at first, it doesn’t stay as bold as I would prefer. I experimented with different amounts, from just a couple of spritzes to dousing it all over my body, and in both cases it settled into a much softer, more subtle scent fairly quickly. While I do catch occasional whiffs of it during the first four hours, I have to reapply to make the scent last.

Armani’s Power of You is such a playful scent, the epitome of what you want to smell like for our spring and summer seasons. If you like beachy perfumes, perfumes that compliment vanilla with fruit and floral notes, or are even just looking for a new signature scent, I cannot recommend this one more. With Power of You, decide who you want to be — bold, magnetic, and fully owning the unstoppable power within you.

Get a travel size for $32: https://www.giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com/fragrances/womens-perfume/power-of-you-eau-de-parfum/3614274752069.html?GeoRedirectOff&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=20624274446&gbraid=0AAAAADyutZLFQoXufjy9zFdeJfGu7gDnk&gclid=Cj0KCQjwpv7NBhCzARIsADkIfWx_zzGy8dHixsw1J6H5Ph4KveQi3S7UQjAlnycJiCtRsnk_oQxZ_PwaAmSyEALw_wcB

Get a full size here: https://www.giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com/fragrances/womens-perfume/power-of-you-eau-de-parfum/ww-01050-arm.html?dwvar_ww-01050-arm_size=30ml