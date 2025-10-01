Diaries Of A College Homebody

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Homebody” is a term most commonly associated with an introvert, or a person who prefers being alone rather than spending time with other individuals. Extroverts, type A personalities, or “social butterflies” are typically associated with large groups of friends and people that go out frequently.

I find I am somewhere in between. I used to judge myself harshly for this fact. I have often wished that I could be more of a people person and make plans with friends more often, but I like to recharge by myself and that’s okay.

So far, college has helped me to realize that you must give yourself grace in this new period. It has taught me that there is beauty in getting out of your comfort zone, and also making time for yourself to reset.

I am a people pleaser at heart, and so I constantly worry about making everyone else happy, which typically holds me back from new experiences. However, recently my mindset has been “you are only a freshman once,” and so I’ve been trying everything that looks fun to me! I’ve been auditioning for plays and acapella groups, joining clubs and talking to people from different majors at events. I notice that the campus truly does feel smaller when you engage in conversation, because eventually you begin to see familiar faces everywhere.

I also recommend for freshman students to go out at least once. There are so many events to try out, and activities you can get involved with. Don’t let anything or anyone stop you, the regret of not going lasts way longer than the possible embarrassment.

At first I didn’t know where to go for events or parties. I decided to take a chance one evening, and knocked on my dorm neighbors door. And sure enough she answered right as she was heading out with her friends! It can be scary to put yourself out there, and make even a simple request, like “can I join you?” But you never know unless you try! Her entire friend group was so welcoming, and thanks to my initial bravery I know even more familiar faces around campus.

Overall I would say the best way to start getting out of your comfort zone is to get curious. Ask other people what they are doing to get the most out of their college experience, ask yourself what you are comfortable trying, and what you have always dreamed college life would be. Becoming an adult can feel so overwhelming because the world can feel so vast all of the sudden, and the thought of networking yourself (especially for an introvert) is rather terrifying.

“The sooner you step away from your comfort zone you’ll realize that it really wasn’t all that comfortable.” – Eddie Harris Jr.

There is however beauty in the freedom that we now have, to make our own choices and handle ourselves responsibly as adults. We have so many resources available to us on campus, and it’s exciting to think of all the new experiences we could have while at college. So If you are thinking about taking a chance today, and the timing feels right, I say go for it! There are endless possibilities for the night ahead, and your time is now.