DEI & Beauty: What The Cosmetic Industry Can Teach Us About The Value Of Diversity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, are three words that have become increasingly prominent in American culture. In wake of the Black Lives Movement, DEI has gained traction, forcing institutions and businesses to reflect on their own practices and support for women, racial minorities, and the LGBTQ community. In essence, the support for DEI was meant to align with positive social change, ensuring our workplaces and schools were equitable and reflective of the diversity in our communities. For minorities, it meant access to resources that helped propel their visibility in fields where they are traditionally marginalized. Overall, DEI initiatives were designed to expand access to opportunities and services for groups that were inherently excluded, as a result of our nation’s complex history and social dynamics.

One industry where DEI has become integral is the beauty and wellness industry. As more companies recently began to roll-back their commitments to diversity, cosmetic giants like Ulta, and Sephora, alongside companies such as Dove, Maybelline New York, and L’Oreal Paris, have reaffirmed their dedication to championing inclusion within this industry. Why? Because these companies see beyond the “trendiness” of integrating DEI into business, but see it as a true social responsibility that only benefits everyone.

Of course, the cosmetic industry has historically been known for its exclusivity, especially towards people of color. Until recently, society commonly pushed traditional beauty standards, the idea of fair perfect skin, something that was very well reflected within this industry. As a result of social movements to correct this mindset, companies began to diversify their product lines to reflect the true diversity in our society. Popular beauty brands have worked to expand their shade ranges to cater to a variety of skin colors and types. More brands have committed to developing formulas for diverse hair textures. Multiple brands are devoted to making quality beauty products less expensive and more affordable. Popular beauty retailers like Ulta and Sephora have dedicated programs to help support minority business owners.

These changes not only resulted in increased revenue, but sent a very important message: that beauty is for everyone. For women and young girls, such exposure really does change lives. Obviously, there is still so much work to be done, but these companies have truly showcased their commitment to leveraging diversity to make meaningful social change.

In the coming months, we’ll continue to see our nation grapple with the idea of DEI, and how diversity plays a role in our society. As the cosmetic industry has shown us, diversity is more than a buzzword — it’s part of a movement that only moves us forward. Even as we see the decrease of such support, it’s especially important for us to reevaluate why our communities are so lucky to be so diverse.