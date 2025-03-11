The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Those remarkable, genuinely good people in your life deserve a compliment that lives up to all that they are. Here’s a short list of some of my favorite compliments to give and receive! If you’re running out of material for the amazing people in your life — this should help!

Complimenting someone on aux

Personally, being on aux is stressful because I’m constantly waiting for someone to critique my music taste. I don’t know why we take opinions on songs we had nothing to do with creating so seriously, but complimenting someone’s music taste is a go-to method for me. Even if they aren’t worried about what others think, displaying your playlists to a crowd is intimate — and, a quick, “I like this song,” goes a long way.

You remind me of… (insert a beautifully obscure thing)

I love when random things remind me of someone close. It sounds weird, but sunflowers, salt, and mangos remind me of my best friend. While, the color green, cirrus clouds, and sparkling water reminds me of my brother. These quick, intuitive lists can be a unique and memorable way to compliment someone.

Intangible skills

The special people in your life might be used to hearing about their appearances and physical skills, but I can guarantee that their intangible skills aren’t mentioned enough. Noticing their talents as listeners, how well they give advice, and their levels of emotional intelligence are just a few ways to go an extra mile with your compliment.

Nontraditional physical compliments

If you want to compliment someone on their appearance, focus on the parts that aren’t traditionally considered. Do they have extra long eyelashes? Great nail beds? A symmetrical face? This type of compliment can introduce someone to a whole new part of themselves to love.

Amelia Kramer / Her Campus

Overall, it’s important to focus on the small details to really make someone feel good about themselves. In the current atmosphere of our world, adding positivity to someone’s life is extremely valuable. Combat the deprecating parts of the internet and our community with unique compliments for the special people in your life who deserve it!