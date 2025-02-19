The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We don’t date like our parents did.

There was a time when romantic relationships followed a clear path — two people met, courted, fell in love, and defined themselves as a couple. But today, college dating isn’t so much a path as it is a sprawling maze with no clear exit. Instead of labels, we exist in talking stages, situationships, and low-key entanglements that never quite reach the level of commitment.

We laugh it off, say “it’s just college,” and try to convince ourselves we don’t care. But if modern dating is so freeing, why do so many of us feel lost in it?

How we got here: the shift from relationships to situationships

The evolution of college dating isn’t accidental — it’s a product of shifting cultural norms, changing priorities, and, frankly, the fear of vulnerability.

We live in an era of infinite options. Dating apps make potential partners feel like a catalog of choices, party culture normalizes no-strings-attached intimacy, and social media keeps us hyper-aware of what everyone else is doing. In this world of abundance, commitment starts to feel like a limitation rather than a foundation. The question isn’t “Who do I want?” but rather, “What if there’s something — or someone — better?”

And so, we stall.

We talk for months without ever having the conversation. We tell ourselves that deep down, we don’t want something serious anyway. We keep people at arms length, avoiding the risk of getting hurt while secretly hoping they won’t walk away.

And when they do, we pretend it doesn’t bother us.

Why we avoid commitment (even when we want it)

There’s an inherent contradiction in modern dating: we crave connection, yet we do everything we can to avoid it.

We fear rejection. Defining a relationship means putting ourselves out there — risking that the other person doesn’t feel the same. It’s easier to exist in the gray area than to hear “I don’t want this.”

We don't want to lose our independence. We tell ourselves that college is about self-discovery, and that prioritizing a relationship will somehow hold us back.

We tell ourselves that college is about self-discovery, and that prioritizing a relationship will somehow hold us back. We’ve been conditioned to detach. Hookup culture has taught us that catching feelings is a weakness, that being too invested is something to be ashamed of.

But here’s the thing: pretending not to care doesn’t protect us — it just isolates us.

The unspoken loneliness of hookup culture

For all its convenience, casual dating often leaves an unexpected emptiness. We tell ourselves that intimacy without attachment is empowering, yet so many of us quietly wonder why it feels so hollow.

Maybe it’s because deep down, we do want to feel chosen. We want someone to care, to check in, to acknowledge that we’re not just a passing moment. But we also don’t want to be the one who admits it first.

So we sit in the aftermath of yet another almost-relationship, another unanswered text, another night spent wondering if they think about us the way we think about them. And we convince ourselves it’s fine.

What we can do about it

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to modern dating. Some people thrive in casual relationships, while others crave stability. The key isn’t in choosing one over the other — it’s in choosing honestly.

If you want something casual, own that. But if you’re looking for something deeper, don’t shrink that desire just because the culture around you says it’s uncool. The real problem isn’t that casual relationships exist — it’s that so many of us are pretending to be okay with them when we’re not.

At the end of the day, the only person you have to be honest with is yourself. So ask yourself: what do I actually want?And more importantly, am I brave enough to say it out loud?

Because if we don’t start asking those questions, we might just wake up one day and realize we’ve spent years playing it cool — only to find we’ve ended up alone.