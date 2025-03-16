The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

In all sports, work must be done to ensure that female athletes are provided with equal opportunities for success in their field. This is apparent in the world of motorsport, particularly in the varying Formula series. As it currently stands, the Formula 1 grid is made up of only male drivers. In order to diversify and enhance single seater racing, the Formula 1 Academy was created.

The Formula 1 Academy series works to provide young female racing drivers with the opportunity to advance their careers on a global scale. Formula 1 teams and other brands each sponsor a female driver, allowing them the chance to work with the best teams and gain insight into motorsport that would be otherwise unavailable to them.

F1 Academy was started in 2023 by Susie Wolff. She serves as the Managing Director of F1 Academy. Wolff is an accomplished former racing driver herself. Notably, she participated in the 2014 British Grand Prix, serving as the first female to take part in a Formula 1 race weekend in 22 years. She also started Dare to Be Different, now FIA Girls on Track, which serves to help female drivers find success in a male dominated sport.

Susie Wolff, F1A Managing Director

Marta García was the 2023 Champion in F1 Academy. She is a Spanish racing driver, who went on to receive a fully funded seat in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine for the 2024 season. Abbi Pulling was champion in 2024. She is set to compete in GB3 in 2025 and she now serves as a brand ambassador for RODIN Motorsport.

F1 Academy, Miami 2024

F1 Academy is structured similarly to other Formula series, with a few unique rules. Each race weekend is made up of two free practice sessions, a qualifying session, and two races. The driver’s fastest laps set the grid for race 2. The top eight drivers in qualifying are reversed on the grid for race 1, and the remaining drivers start in the same position for both races. Additionally, Wild Card drivers are brought in for singular race weekends, providing drivers with other racing obligations a chance to compete at the F1 Academy level.

This season of F1 Academy is set to be the biggest yet. The drivers will compete in seven races. These are scheduled during F1 Grand Prix weekends to allow the drivers to compete with the support of the Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3 teams and fans. These will take place at Shanghai, Jeddah, Miami, Montreal, Zandvoort, Singapore, and Las Vegas.

This year’s grid is made up of 18 drivers from around the world. Each driver is placed on a team, with six teams in total.

Nina Gademan #3, supported by Alpine, and the highest scoring Wild Card driver in the 2024 season.

Doriane Pin #28, supported by Mercedes, and the first runner-up in the F1 Academy 2024 championship.

Tina Hausmann #78, supported by Aston Martin, and the tenth place finish in the 2024 season.

Emma Felbermayr #5, supported by Kick Sauber, and a rookie in single-seater racing.

Ella Lloyd #20, supported by Mclaren, and a Formula E test driver for the Women’s Test.

Chloe Chong #27, supported by Charlotte Tilbury, and the 14th place finisher in the 2023 F1 Academy championship.

Chloe Chambers #14, supported by Red Bull Ford, and the sixth place finisher in the 2024 F1 Academy season.

Rafaela Ferreira #18, supported by RB, and the first female driver to earn a podium in the F4 Brazilian Championship

Alisha Palmowski #21, supported by Red Bull, and a Wild Card entry in the 2024 F1 Academy season.

Alba Larsen #12, supported by Tommy Hilfiger, and a former rookie driver in the Indian F4 Championship.

Joanna Ciconte #25, supported by F1 Academy, and an experienced Australian F4 and Spanish F4 driver.

Maya Weug #64, supported by Scuderia Ferrari, and the second runner up in the 2024 F1 Academy championship.

Courtney Crone #7, supported by Haas, and a Wild Card entry in the 2024 F1 Academy Season.

Aurelia Nobels #22, supported by Puma, and the twelfth place finisher in the 2024 F1 Academy Season.

Lia Block #57, supported by Williams, and the eighth place finisher in the 2024 F1 Academy Season.

Nicole Havrda #2, supported by American Express, and a Formula Regional Americas Champion competitor.

Ava Anagnostiadis #11, supported by Tag Hauer, and a former rookie driver in the Indian F4 Championship.

Wei Shi #4, supported by Juss Sports, and the first Wild Card entry for the 2025 F1 Academy season.

…

This season is set to be the fastest yet. As this series continues to grow, female racing drivers from across the globe continue to fight for their place at the top. Despite setbacks and barriers, these drivers continue to prove their worth.