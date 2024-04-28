Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
open books on a table
open books on a table
Photo by Patrick Tomasso from Unsplash
Culture

Bridging The Gap Between Poetry & Science

Updated Published
Olivia Neilly
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Sitting, staring. A frustration at the lack of words I’ve typed onto the blank mocking screen before me. I tease my mind for the right word to start with, the right combination of letters to kickstart my masterpiece of a poem,but the search is futile. As I begin to succumb to the answer I can’t seem to find, instead of failure I sense familiarity. A quiet fire that has risen in me before, ignited in the face of a question I can’t answer, a chemical I can’t synthesize, an experiment that won’t go right, an equation I can’t solve. However, there exists an intrinsic counterpart that fuels this frustration – a thirst to explain and comprehend the obscure. 

In most conversations where discovery is brought up, it is overwhelmingly in reference to scientific breakthroughs: voyages into deep space, novel drug treatments, or rediscovered organisms. In the age of exponential technological developments, it feels natural to leave advancement to the sciences, more so than exploration of the self, emotion, and experience: a practice often left in the hands of art. While scientists take aim centered in an objective viewpoint to provide factual evidence explaining the phenomena of our natural world, are there not questions that go unanswered? Deviations from the original goal that branch out in absurd angles at the excitement of finding something new? Experiments of form and structure? 

Woman looking into microscope
Photo by Trust \”Tru\” Katsande on Unsplash

These questions establish the basis for a relationship between poetry and science to be identified. Each stems from the original voyage into the inexplicable, yet using their respective methods and tools in order to do so; poetry equipped with the dynamicity of language and fluctuating form of phrasing, science with technology and the mutability of nature. However, these selected methods are not burdened in their separate fields of writing or science, instead, one recognizes the power of the other and incorporates its function into its own form. 

I began to see this crossover first in my university courses, specifically when I began to learn organic chemistry. Given a harsh reputation by those who have completed this course, the assumed connotations of organic chemistry are heavy with a difficulty that only arises from such a dense scientific subject. However, as I learned about the mechanisms and chemical operations that make organic chemistry possible, I relied on my senses and artistic ability to a greater extent than logic or objective knowledge that ultimately led to my love for the subject. Even my professors used language akin to a poet when discussing how to gain a more wholesome understanding of organic chemistry — anecdotes along the lines of “feeling the molecule,” experiencing their emotions, or predicting dynamic behavior of compounds depending on changing environmental conditions. 

Woman reading on windowsill with sunset in background
Photo by Yuri Efremov from Unsplash

It was exciting to discover this connection between such polarized fields right at my hands and in my everyday life. Invigorated, I sought out any other signs of connection, eventually stumbling upon the exact practice that defines this relationship: Science Poetry. An art in the form of poetry that weaves together the dichotomous nature of reality: what we sense and is real versus if we can trust what we sense. It is the tip of the iceberg of a voyage to bridge the gap between science and art, a task rewarding to both fields and essential to further discovery. 

To provide an example of science poetry, I’ve selected this poem from Jo Shapcott, author of Of Mutability, titled “My Oak.” 

My oak has memory 

It put the wind which shook the sapling into the mass of its trunk 

It put the prevalence of weather down hunter hill 

Into its weighted curve across the skyline 

That infestation of caterpillars was remembered by the leaves 

Which contracted and thickened the next year 

It remembers the seasons 

Or at least the length of darknesses which distinguish them 

Our word is photoperiodism 

But remember is not the word 

Nor is it my oak 

Although I used to watch it every day when I lived across the field 

Watch it respond to everything 

Everything else

Olivia Neilly

CU Boulder '26

Olivia is a sophomore at CU Boulder double majoring in Molecular Biology and English. While one day she hopes to attend medical school, she still loves to read and write, often curled up with a good book and a cup of hot coffee. When not in class or studying, Olivia enjoys visiting cafes, shopping for new books, playing with her dog, or watching movies. Her favorite films are La La Land, Silence of the Lambs, and Amadeus. She is also passionate about research in biological and neurological fields, and she works in a lab at CU to help learn more about neurogenetics and mental disorders. Olivia is excited to be able to publish her work and explore a wide variety of topics that bridge between science and art along with what it's like living as a college student in Boulder, CO.