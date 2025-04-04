Breaking The Ice: Jessica Campbell’s Journey To Making NHL History

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is an ongoing list of female athletes and coaches that have inspired me, as well as many other young female athletes and sports lovers. Some of my personal inspirations include Simone Biles, Serena Williams, and Caitlin Clark. When discovering new female record-breakers that make my list, it increases my love for sports and knowing the impact it will have on girls worldwide makes me giddy with excitement. It can be a challenge being a woman in a male-dominated sport, especially when it comes to converting a passion for playing into a full time job, such as making the switch from playing to coaching. Jessica Campbell, an all-time hockey lover and player, recently made NHL history when becoming the first full-time assistant coach for the Seattle Kraken.

Campbell started playing hockey at a young age and dreamed of playing in the NHL, as it was natural for her to play with young boys her age. She dreamed of playing with men in the NHL, as there was no professional women’s league established when she was growing up. Prior to retiring as a hockey player, she played for four years at Cornell University, and then three seasons in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. Campbell started coaching various leagues, and similarly, was the first female on the bench at the American Hockey League as well.

Although her new season with the Kraken brings on an immense amount of pressure from making this new milestone, she continues to stay grounded. While looking at her tattoo on her wrist, the word “ytimessa” has a deeper meaning to her. The literal translation means to be at the heart of something, and Campbell interprets it as a “flow state,” meaning that with a final destination comes journeys along the way.

Having been somewhat of an athlete myself, I know the substantial, positive difference a coach can make, while also making or breaking the love for a sport. When talking about her relationships with players, Campbell describes her leadership with 3 L’s: listen, lift, and love the player. She primarily creates a solid foundation and gets to know the player on a personal level, while learning how to encourage, change, and coach players individually. This connects with me on a deeper level, as having a coach’s support in and out of the playing field creates a safe, loving, and welcoming environment.

Being the first female coach in the 107-year-old NHL has been a huge milestone for females and sports overall. With the continuation of female integration and positivity in sports, for young girls and women everywhere, the sky will be the limit.