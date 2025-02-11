The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is often painted as a time of self-discovery, endless possibilities and a whirlwind of memories waiting to be made. But what happens when life throws challenges at you that don’t fit neatly between class schedules and study sessions? When personal hardships don’t pause for midterms and deadlines? When the “college experience” everyone talks about is clouded by struggles that textbooks don’t prepare you for?

The truth is, many of us are balancing more than just academics. We are carrying invisible weights — emotional, mental, even physical — that make the expectations of school, work, and social life feel almost impossible. Some battles are quiet, hidden beneath the surface while we continue to meet deadlines and show up for responsibilities. Others are loud and consuming, impossible to ignore. Either way, they demand attention, even when there’s no time to give them.

There’s an unspoken expectation in college that students should perform at their best no matter what’s happening in their personal lives. Universities emphasize resilience and time management, but they rarely acknowledge the reality: that sometimes, resilience isn’t about excelling—it’s simply about making it through the day.

When personal hardships arise, they don’t come with an extension policy like an essay deadline. They don’t fit neatly into your planner, penciled in between study sessions and club meetings. Instead, they take up space in your mind when you’re supposed to be paying attention in class. They turn simple tasks — responding to emails, focusing on a reading assignment, showing up to an event — into exhausting battles. The stress of maintaining grades, relationships and future aspirations while struggling with deeper personal pain can feel like an impossible balancing act.

And yet, we’re expected to keep going. To attend lectures, to write papers, to show up. Because while life can shake you to your core, the world doesn’t stop. The deadlines don’t move. The expectations don’t lessen. And that can be one of the hardest realities to accept.

But here’s what I’ve learned: strength doesn’t mean carrying everything on your own. It doesn’t mean pretending you’re fine when you’re drowning. True strength is knowing when to ask for help, when to lean on others and when to give yourself grace. It’s understanding that some days, simply getting out of bed is an accomplishment. That some victories aren’t measured in grades but in perseverance.

There’s power in acknowledging your struggles rather than pretending they don’t exist. There’s power in admitting that you need space, help, or even just a break. And there’s power in knowing that your worth is not defined by your productivity, your GPA, or how well you manage to “hold it all together.”

If no one has told you this yet: you are allowed to struggle. You are allowed to have bad days. You are allowed to be overwhelmed. But you are also allowed to fight for yourself. To prioritize your mental and emotional well-being. To remind yourself that your pain does not make you weak, and your struggles do not define your future.

College is not just about academic success — it’s about growth. And sometimes, the hardest moments are the ones that shape us the most. So if you are in the midst of your own battles, know this: you are not alone. You are not failing. And you are so much stronger than you realize.

And no matter what today looks like, you are still here. You are still pushing forward. And that, in itself, is a victory.