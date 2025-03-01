Beauty In Black History Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As black history month comes to an end, check out these inclusive and Black-owned beauty brands to support beyond February.

Started by Chichi Eburu, Juvia’s place sells cosmetics suited for a wide range of skin tones. Originally from Nigeria, Eburu noticed the exclusion of Black women in beauty brands, both in Nigeria and around the world. Inspired by the strength and gratefulness of African queens, such as Nefertiti and Cleopatra, Eburu started Juvia’s Place to celebrate Black beauty and power and challenge societal norms around beauty.

Shop Juvia’s Place at Ulta

Started by Rhianna, Fenty Beauty is a popular brand worldwide. Even with a successful singing career, Rhianna started Fenty Beauty to celebrate diversity and offer more makeup products for deeper skin tones. Fenty Beauty is truly a fan favorite due to their commitment to inclusion with skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance products.

Shop Fenty Beauty at Ulta or Sephora

Pat McGrath is a famed and award-winning British makeup artist, who has worked with A-list celebrities as well as major global fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior, Prada, and many more. McGrath has been continuously praised for her impact on the beauty industry with multiple awards from Time Magazine, the British Fashion Council, and even Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2015, Pat founded her eponymous makeup line, Pat McGrath Labs, which became a beloved brand for consumers around the world. She continues to partner with various fashion brands to push the bounds of beauty and diversity.

Shop Pat McGrath at Ulta or Sephora

Forvr Mood is a fragrance and self-care brand dedicated to improving the visibility of Black women in the fragrance industry. Founder Jackie Alina is a US Army Veteran, who has been a beauty content creator for the past two decades. Passionate about fragrance, Alina launched Forvr Mood to cater perfumes and self-care products for Black women at affordable prices.

Shop Forvr Mood at Sephora

A former publisher and makeup artist, Danessa Myricks started her makeup brand as a space to welcome diversity and inclusion in the beauty industry. Myricks’ award-winning cosmetics have been widely praised for their unique formulas and creative contributions in the makeup industry.

Shop Danessa Myricks at Sephora

Camille Rose offers a variety of hair care products catered to all kinds of textured and curly hair types. Founder and CEO, Janell Stephens started this brand after her own struggles with finding suitable hair care products for her and her children. Today, her brand has expanded to various major retailers in the US and globally. Stephens continues to support her vision by innovating inclusive hair products and investing in other women entrepreneurs.

Shop Camille Rose at Ulta

Created by Melissa Butler, The Lip Bar started with offering various vegan lipsticks to cater to women of color. Today, she has expanded her brand to various retailers and stores around the US. The Lip Bar continues to offer vibrant lip products and other cosmetics catered to women of all skin tones.

Shop The Lip Bar at Target