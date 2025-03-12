Ask A Barista: Drinks To Try When You’re Tired of Your Coffee Order

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you been drinking the same coffee since you were 16 and are beginning to feel like you and your vanilla latte are in a codependent relationship? Is your chai just not cutting it? Do you need to insert some joy and whimsy into your daily grind?

You’re in luck! Allow me, an experienced pro of the cup of joe, to recommend a drink you’ve probably never had before based on the drink you probably love.

Why you should listen to me

Coffee and I are in a decade-long, all-consuming affair. It’s a real possibility that I, a dwarf in my insanely tall family, stunted my growth by indulging in espresso since before I was legally allowed to use social media. I started as a barista the second I was old enough to work at a coffee shop — literally, my interview at the Starbucks in my hometown was the day after my sixteenth birthday. I’ve been a barista ever since.

I’ve worked at small businesses, megacorporations, and once, a shack on the side of the road that was barely big enough for the espresso machine. I’ve made thousands of vanilla lattes, brewed hundreds of pots of coffee, and invented multiple unique beverages to keep coffee interesting. Enough about me, though. Let’s dive into my very own concoctions to make your pick-me-up something you can truly look forward to.

Chai Tea Latte

The chai tea latte is traditionally made from black tea brewed with spices, milk, and honey. Most coffee shops, however, just use a pre-made chai mixture (Bhatki Chai, elitely) and milk. In my opinion, chai tea lattes deserve their spot as a top-ordered drink: smooth, rich, comforting, and lightly caffeinated. In fact, I’m not going to attempt to replace them. Instead, I’m just modifying them for a change of pace. My first recommendation is a chaider (unfortunately, I can’t take credit for this genius, which was created by my lovely friend and coworker Kendall). A chaider is half chai concentrate, like a chai latte, but substitutes the milk for apple cider.

This creates a sweet and decadent drink, which I find very cozy and refreshing for fall. It’s not a drink I would order every day, but it makes for a fun treat on a day you might need an extra pick-me-up! If sweetness is not your cup of tea, I recommend adding a shot of espresso. This will add complexity to the flavor palette, soften the sweetness of a Chaider, and give you more caffeine to jumpstart your routine.

Vanilla Latte

The vanilla latte is a simple, but extremely popular drink made from espresso, milk, and vanilla syrup.

I have a bone to pick with the vanilla latte. It is by far the most popular drink at my coffee shop, I make it more than 30 times every shift. This would be a respectable amount, but the vanilla latte is not that good. I’m sorry if it’s your favorite. It’s far from the worst thing you could order, but there are so many yummier lattes to try out!

Here are a couple of latte replacements, in hopes that everyone who loves the vanilla latte can try something else. One delicious option is a lavender oat milk latte. This has a bit of an earthy flavor, but the oat milk adds a richness and depth to the flavor that isn’t there with cow’s milk (though you’re welcome to try, if oat milk isn’t your thing!). If you want something sweeter, I recommend trying out butterscotch or hazelnut syrup. Butterscotch isn’t offered everywhere, but I think it tastes like an elevated vanilla latte. It has a similar sweetness and flavor, but a little more depth through the buttery first sip and the caramel aftertaste. Hazelnut is, as the name suggests, nutty, but also sweet, rich, and warming.

I debated putting my favorite latte into this article, as it’s a real possibility your barista won’t be able to make it for you. but I decided it’s good enough that it’s worth asking. Though, if you’re nice to them, they might just humor you and make it. Here is the holy grail of lattes: a cinnamon honey oat milk latte. The difficult thing about this latte is that it’s best if the honey and cinnamon are steamed into the milk instead of being added after. This drink tastes like a warm hug: cozy, nutty, and not too sweet.

Mocha

Shun Matsuhashi / Spoon

The mocha, made of espresso, milk, and chocolate syrup, is another fan favorite, and I completely understand why. The richness of the chocolate cuts through the bitterness of the espresso, creating a sweet yet energizing drink, made better by creamy whipped cream (which, as a side note, you should never say no to).

One of my all-time favorite drinks is a raspberry white chocolate mocha. White chocolate is sweeter than the typical chocolate, but I find that it lets the raspberry taste shine through. The creamy smoothness of white chocolate is cut wonderfully by the tartness of raspberry. This drink, admittedly, is very sweet. I typically add another shot of espresso to it, which helps even out the flavors. You can also substitute in regular chocolate, though the drink will still be pretty sweet. The raspberry white chocolate mocha is fruity, fun, and dessert-like.

If the sweetness of that drink makes you nervous, I highly recommend another barista invention, the Earl Grey hot chocolate. This original twist on a cozy classic is perfect. Take bags of Earl Grey tea, add mocha syrup, pour steamed milk on top, and give the tea time to steep. I don’t even know how to describe how nice it is — you have to go try it. It has all the coziness and nostalgia of hot chocolate, but, similarly to a mocha, it has some caffeine and an inexplicable feeling of maturity about it. I highly recommend this one, it is so fun, different, and whimsical.

Plain Drip Coffee.

Okay, I get it. If you drink plain drip coffee, you’re probably a purist, and I’m not going to change your mind — but let me try! Get an americano. It’s slightly more expensive, but it’s worth every penny. The richness and potency of the espresso create a much rounder and smoother taste. Plus, it’s made fresh for you, so there’s no risk of that slightly chewy taste I’ve found drip coffee can get when left on the heat for a bit too long.

If you’re feeling out there, you could try another of my favorite drinks, a sparkling iced americano. I’d like to disclaim that not every coffee shop will be able to make this for you, and I know it’s sort of bizarre. It consists of ice, espresso shots, and sparkling water. This idea came from one of the regulars at my coffee shop who orders it frequently. I’d never heard of anything like it in my life and was extremely curious and skeptical, but I was surprised to find that it weirdly works. I like to add extra raspberry syrup to mine, but otherwise, I drink it black…I think vanilla, lavender, or caramel could all work as well. Milk is completely optional.

I know it can be daunting to abandon your favorite coffee, but I hope I’ve inspired you to try something new and hopefully have fun while doing it!