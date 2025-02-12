The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Disclaimer: This article is not professional medical advice. If you have any concerns or questions, see a qualified healthcare professional.

Inadequate sex education across American public and private schools alike have left college students in the dark when they enter the real world. Over 47% of schools in America teach abstinence above all — undermining practicing safe sex, or evaluating birth control methods.

If my last year and a half in college has taught me anything socially, it is that nobody has been adequately educated on sex, or all of the things surrounding sex. The vast majority of American high school students receive little to no sex education. What they do receive is minimal and vague.

Sure, your science teacher might have made you put a condom on a banana, but did that really give you the insight or tools to have healthy, prosperous sex lives?

first things first: protection

Taking a step back, what can we learn and implement now to combat this lack of preparation?

Well, we can learn what they refused to teach us. We all know what condoms are and how to use them — but what so many college students are lacking is the knowledge and access to the options available to them. Condoms protect from STIs and pregnancy when used properly, but they’re not without their flaws. For example, many people are allergic to materials like latex or silicon, which are often found in leading condom brands. Issues such as condoms breaking or issues from the factory also come into play. Overall, condoms are accredited to be 98% effective in preventing STI transmission and pregnancy when used correctly and consistently.

Finger condoms are another category of protection, which are pretty self-explanatory. Unlike genital condoms, finger condoms are much less popular, and can be used for a variety of things, such as protecting open hand wounds, or providing another layer of protection to latex gloves in medical settings. They’re not strictly sexual!

Dental dams: the new girl on the scene. When it comes to oral sex, many never learned the risks regarding STI transmission. It’s not just genital intercourse that can transmit STIs! Dental dams aim to combat the spread of orally transmitted STIs. When using a dental dam, and all other condoms, be sure to check for tears or breakage, and the expiration date (yes, they all have expiration dates).

This should go without saying, but immediately discard condoms of any kind after use, to prevent the spread of bacteria or infection.

the elephant in the room: Birth Control

Everyone’s favorite aspect of sexual health: birth control. On Planned Parenthood’s official website, they give a very descriptive breakdown of how much each type of birth control costs, its effectiveness, and other aspects such as side effects.

Both the birth control implant and IUD are intrusive methods of birth control that require little maintenance. They are both 99% effective in preventing pregnancy and can cost $0 on many insurance plans. It is best to check with your primary care physician or local medical center about what the best, most cost-effective option would be for you

The birth control shot, another popular method, is 96% effective in preventing pregnancy, can cost $0 on many insurance plans, and is injected once every three months. The birth control vaginal ring is 93% effective in preventing pregnancy and can also cost $0 on many insurance plans, but involves inserting and removing the ring monthly.

The patch and the pill are two of the most common birth control methods, especially for those just starting birth control. Both can be free of cost depending on your insurance plan and provider. The patch is 93% effective and must be replaced weekly. The pill is also 93% effective, and must be taken once a day at the same time every day for optimal results and protection from pregnancy.

Using any method of birth control does not prevent you or your partner from contracting an STI. No birth control method is 100% effective in preventing pregnancy, so be aware of that.

Birth control is not just used to prevent pregnancy. Many use birth control to regulate their menstrual cycles, handle hormonal acne, or manage chronic illnesses such as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). Dr. Ashlee Williams and Dr. Amy Banulis with Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medicine break down the many methods of birth control, the pros and cons of each, and what may make it the right choice for you. Medical professionals, especially those in obstetrics and urology, are understanding and want to help people with their sexual health. Don’t be afraid to reach out to them with questions you may have!

Sexually transmitted Infections: let’s discuss

STIs. The big and scary infections spread via intercourse. Let’s break down what you need to know.

Most STIs are identifiable by itching and burning of the genital area. It is hard to identify exact STIs based solely on symptoms, so it is crucial to see a medical professional if you experience itching and burning of the genital area.

STIs vs. STDS – they’re the same thing — people sometimes use these terms interchangeably. It seems like when I was in high school it was STDs, and now they’re more often referred to as STIs. Both refer to the same thing: infection spread via intercourse and sexual activities.

A lot of STIs can be treated with medication, but the same STI can be contracted again, even after receiving treatment.

The most common types of sexually transmitted infections include:

Though most people are aware of these infections to some degree, it’s important to be aware of their prominence in our society, as well as how often their transmission goes overlooked.

Across the globe, there are over 374 million sexually transmitted infections every year. About half of these cases occur in people ages 15 to 24. It is our responsibility to protect ourselves and look out for one another when it comes to sex: be smart.

consent is The most important part

One of the most prominent shortcomings of America’s sexual education system is the lack of education regarding consent and relationships.

College is the first time young adults are out on their own, and the necessary education surrounding how to interact with one another in general is extremely lacking. This directly correlates with student behavior both out at events and in private. So many are left in the dark when it comes to what is appropriate and acceptable in such intimate moments.

Always ask. Before you do anything remotely sexual. It won’t be awkward, it won’t “ruin the moment,” it’ll solidify you as a respectful and mindful human being. It’s alarming and horrifying how many cases of sexual assault have occurred on and around the University of Colorado, Boulder’s campus. As of 2020, over 15% of undergraduate women who attended CU Boulder reported being sexually assaulted since starting at CU, according to a study conducted by the University.

Speak up. There are people on this campus and around you who are there to support you — I promise you. Voice your experiences, your concerns, and your story. CU Boulder, and America as a whole, can no longer stand to witness countless individuals fall victim to sexual assault, aggression, and blatant miseducation.

Do not feel pressured by your sexual partner to participate in activities of any kind if you are uncomfortable for any reason. If you or someone you know is struggling, or is in an abusive situation, please call The National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673, or Emergency Services at 911.