ADÉLA: The Provocative Popstar On the Rise

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many popstars through time, becoming an “overnight success” is more or less based on when the Internet decides to finally tap into a song or two from an artist’s discography, giving them the rise to fame that has been long-awaited throughout their career thus far. From Charli xcx to Chappell Roan, various popstars have recently shot to stardom as a result of the Internet’s way of quickly latching onto artists and turning them from an “underground” singer to the frontrunner of everyone’s playlists. While this process typically takes years to unfold, for Adéla Jergová, the wait might not be as long.

First entering the spotlight through HYBE X Geffen Records’ reality talent competition show The Debut: Dream Academy (which ended with the creation of the girl group KATSEYE), she immediately awed viewers with her undeniable talent and the hardworking attitude she displayed towards every challenge that was presented on the show. When she was ultimately eliminated in September of 2023 due to a low number of fan votes, many thought that this would stunt her career and lower her drive for stardom. However, the complete opposite happened. After her elimination, Adéla took the rejection as an opportunity to delve into her solo career. Despite being voted off early, she felt motivated by what others would view as a setback and launched into creating her first EP: The Provocateur.

Growing up in Bratislava, Slovakia, Jergová’s walls were adorned with images of Madonna and Britney Spears, and she was a true superfan of all of the major pop girls that were very popular during her childhood. She taught herself English very early on, and in an interview with Hunger magazine, claimed that she “got this very Americanised, liberal, point of view on the world. And Slovakia is just not that. And people aren’t very open about making art.” Despite the fact she was growing up in such a conservative location, she defied the odds against her early on and continued to find ways to express herself beyond what was expected of her.

Adéla began ballet training in Moscow at just the age of three, and later went on to study at the English National Ballet School when she was fifteen. While she ended up quitting a year later due to not liking the military-esque training the school used, her ballet experience was a huge backbone to how she developed her career later on. After she moved back to Slovakia, her parents urged her to try college, but her heart was still set on chasing her dreams of becoming the pop stars she idolized throughout her life.

Soon after becoming incredibly bored of college and her marketing degree, which she says is chosen by “every artistically inclined person that needs to have a job”, she wound up speaking to Jennifer Dustman, Olivia Rodrigo’s childhood vocal coach. The two of them began doing Zoom sessions, and Dustman encouraged Adéla to audition for Dream Academy. And so, Adéla entered the public eye and caught the attention of thousands of people, including Chris Horan, Charli xcx’s stylist, who helped craft her infamous Brat summer.

When Horan reached out to Adéla, he had the intention of helping her bring all of her visions to life and create the perfect aesthetic for her first EP. The cover of The Provocateur is an image of Adéla peeing on a cement wall, reminiscent of Sophy Rickett’s photo series, Pissing Women, and the provocative style she wants to display herself as holding. Adéla is not someone who wants to fit into the same box as many other artists, and is paving a new path for herself. Horan understood this, and played a large role in the rollout of her EP and the connections she made while finishing it.

A huge aspect of The Provocateur is sexuality, and Adéla’s expression of this aspect of herself. One song on the EP, “SexOnTheBeat”, focuses on the overcommodification of female sexuality, especially in the pop genre, and the concept that “sex sells”. She also covers topics like the double edged sword that comes with being resilient in “DeathByDevotion”, and the difficulty that comes with entering the spotlight as a woman in “MachineGirl”. The Provocateur is strong, empowering, and tackles many subjects that some people shy away from.

Adéla is exactly what the music industry and pop genre needs: she provides a fresh, unique, perspective on the things that have shaped her and other stars’ careers, and is exactly what her EP is titled: a provocateur. In an interview with Vogue, she says that “for me, being a provocateur is just speaking your truth”. She faces things that are often seen as being taboo or controversial as fuel for her music rather than simply avoiding it. She twists the negative narratives that are placed on female artists to be used for her own benefit, and is breaking down stereotypes about Eastern Europeans, women, and what she is capable of all at the same time. She turns the factors that should break her down into her brand, and remains her confident self despite what people may think of her. While she pulls inspiration from many of her favorite singers, she is completely unique. With her lyrics that defy social norms and narratives to her jaw-dropping choreography, The Provocateur is a must-listen for anyone who’s craving something electronic, synthy, and unabashedly pop. All of this goes to show that Adéla Jergová is truly destined to be a star, and there’s no obstacle or societal setback that can hinder what she is capable of accomplishing.