Activities To Do This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that Halloween is my favorite holiday of all time. Yes, I’m the type of person who starts celebrating Halloween in September. Now that it’s almost Halloween, there are so many exciting activities to get you in the spirit for the fall. Here is a short list of things I have done this fall that are not only fun but won’t break your wallet!

Go to a pumpkin patch

This is a classic way to get into the Halloween spirit. I recently visited a pumpkin patch with a few friends, and we had a great time! A pumpkin patch is a great way to get cute fall photos, buy some pumpkins, and do the other activities your local pumpkin patch offers. The pumpkin patch I went to had a corn maze, an obstacle course made out of hay, and drink options. This is a fun and affordable fall activity that everyone should try.

Have a Halloween movie marathon

Last week, my friends and I had a Halloween Movie marathon, and it was so much fun. We watched the classics Coraline, HalloweenTown, and Hocus Pocus. The helpful thing about streaming services is that you can find almost any movie, and during this time of year, most streaming services have an entire Halloween section! I would definitely recommend getting some friends together, putting on some old Halloween movies, and making good snacks!

Bake Cookies

I recently got my own apartment, and as someone who loves baking, I have been using my kitchen a lot. One thing I was excited about was making cookies from scratch. After searching for recipes, I decided to make ginger cookies and snickerdoodle cookies. They were both delicious, and I would highly recommend making cookies. It doesn’t break your bank, and it can be a sweet treat for your movie night!

Look at the Leaves

This one is straightforward. Go on a walk, or a drive, and look at all the beautiful leaves! I love watching the leaves change color and taking some time to go on a stroll and appreciate nature. Being outside is also so good for your mental health. When I am having a hard day, I try to go outside and take a walk or go on a hike. The best thing about going for a walk or taking a drive to look at the leaves is that it’s free!

One thing about me is that I love a fun activity, anything to avoid doom scrolling on my phone. This fall, I decided to take up painting as a hobby. Honestly, I’m not that great yet, but it is so fun and I love being able to watch my progress. If you’re not into painting, there are many other fun hobbies, such as crochet, reading, and writing. There are so many enjoyable hobbies, and fall is an ideal time to try a new one.

There are so many fun things that you could do to get into the fall mood; these are just things I have tried and have found to be within a college student’s budget!