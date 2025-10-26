Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
halloween decorations
halloween decorations
Photo by Beth Teutschmann from Unsplash
CU Boulder | Culture > Entertainment

Activities To Do This Fall

Updated Published
Cameron Wright Student Contributor, University of Colorado - Boulder
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that Halloween is my favorite holiday of all time. Yes, I’m the type of person who starts celebrating Halloween in September. Now that it’s almost Halloween, there are so many exciting activities to get you in the spirit for the fall. Here is a short list of things I have done this fall that are not only fun but won’t break your wallet!

  1. Go to a pumpkin patch 

This is a classic way to get into the Halloween spirit. I recently visited a pumpkin patch with a few friends, and we had a great time! A pumpkin patch is a great way to get cute fall photos, buy some pumpkins, and do the other activities your local pumpkin patch offers. The pumpkin patch I went to had a corn maze, an obstacle course made out of hay, and drink options. This is a fun and affordable fall activity that everyone should try. 

  1. Have a Halloween movie marathon

Last week, my friends and I had a Halloween Movie marathon, and it was so much fun. We watched the classics Coraline, HalloweenTown, and Hocus Pocus. The helpful thing about streaming services is that you can find almost any movie, and during this time of year, most streaming services have an entire Halloween section! I would definitely recommend getting some friends together, putting on some old Halloween movies, and making good snacks!

two carved pumpkins on table
Photo by Bekir Dönmez from Unsplash
  1. Bake Cookies 

I recently got my own apartment, and as someone who loves baking, I have been using my kitchen a lot. One thing I was excited about was making cookies from scratch. After searching for recipes, I decided to make ginger cookies and snickerdoodle cookies. They were both delicious, and I would highly recommend making cookies. It doesn’t break your bank, and it can be a sweet treat for your movie night!

  1. Look at the Leaves

This one is straightforward. Go on a walk, or a drive, and look at all the beautiful leaves! I love watching the leaves change color and taking some time to go on a stroll and appreciate nature. Being outside is also so good for your mental health. When I am having a hard day, I try to go outside and take a walk or go on a hike. The best thing about going for a walk or taking a drive to look at the leaves is that it’s free!

Pictures of Leaves
Photo by Timothy Eberly from Unsplash
  1. Start a New Hobby 

One thing about me is that I love a fun activity, anything to avoid doom scrolling on my phone. This fall, I decided to take up painting as a hobby. Honestly, I’m not that great yet, but it is so fun and I love being able to watch my progress. If you’re not into painting, there are many other fun hobbies, such as crochet, reading, and writing. There are so many enjoyable hobbies, and fall is an ideal time to try a new one.  

There are so many fun things that you could do to get into the fall mood; these are just things I have tried and have found to be within a college student’s budget!

Cameron Wright

CU Boulder '26

Cameron Wright is a writer for the Her Campus chapter at the University of Colorado Boulder. She joined in February of 2025. Cameron is a junior majoring in history at the University of Colorado Boulder. After college, her goal is to become a high school history teacher in the Denver area. In high school, she joined the writing club for three years and eventually became vice president. She has always been passionate about writing creative and nonfiction stories. Cameron enjoys writing about celebrity gossip, her life, and important world news. Outside of school, Cameron enjoys outdoor activities such as skiing, hiking, and going on walks with her friends. Her other hobbies include cross-stitching and reading entire books in one sitting. Cameron also enjoys having bachelor watch parties with her friends and making snacks. Cameron can usually be found in a cozy corner, reading a book and drinking her favorite cinnamon tea.