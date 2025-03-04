The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hidden in a charming neighborhood on the outskirts of Boulder, Colorado, lies the original, and thriving, Celestial Seasonings tea factory. Home of many iconic teas that are loved globally, this small factory and tour center stays true to its humble roots.

Throwback to 1969, a group of hippies hanging out in the Rocky Mountains began to pick and collect herbs. With these herbs, they started crafting the original recipes for some of their most loved teas. The star of the show, Mo Siegel, crafted and sold his first tea — known as Mo’s 36 Herb Tea — at a local Boulder health food store.

Little did Mo and his team know, the success that was to come! By only 1972, Mo had introduced some of the team’s most loved tea blends, including the iconic Sleepytime and Red Zinger. The small team that had started in a barn enjoyed success for over a decade, moving the brand to its current factory location on Sleepytime Drive.

In 1984, Celestial Seasonings was bought by Kraft (yes, mac and cheese Kraft). Though, the brand has maintained its genuine, earthy feel all of these years later.

the tea tour

Right after you step through the Celestial Seasoning doors, you are greeted by the sweet aroma of brewed teas and picked herbs. One adult tour ticket is only $6, and includes tea sampling!

In the tour waiting center, there are tons of original tea box artworks, six pre-brewed teas to sample (that change every week!), and, of course, a lifesize Sleepytime bear. Once it’s tour time, you are brought into a small theater room to watch a quick video on Celestial Seasoning’s history and values.

From there, you have to put on a hair net (and beard net, if applicable), before you enter the factory. A tour guide leads you through the small yet impressive factory, which is built mostly of self-sufficient machinery. It’s so captivating to watch tea bags being sealed and put into small boxes seen on shelves across the globe.

Fun fact: every box and bag of Celestial Seasonings tea is produced in this exact factory: the one and only, in Boulder, CO.

The tour is short and sweet, only taking about 45 minutes in total. One of the key points of the tour being the Mint Room, home to all mint used in Celestial Seasonings’ teas. This aromatic room is closed off to the public, but opened for visitors to smell on the tea tour. Believe me — smelling it from the outside is strong enough. This room clears your sinuses right up.

The tour ends in the charming gift shop, with many eclectic gifts, stuffed animals, mugs, and of course, tons of Celestial Seasonings tea. So many teas I had never even seen before, and at a discounted price compared to local grocery stores.

more than just tea

Between their rich history and continued sustainability efforts, Celestial Seasonings has solidified their place as an iconic Colorado company. Being able to see how fan-favorite teas are made is a unique experience that I definitely recommend.

Eco-friendly packaging and community support make Celestial Seasonings stand out — they have even been named one of the best companies to work for.

Celestial Seasonings and every employee make it clear how much they value their customers, tradition, and tea. If you get the chance to explore this little hidden gem, definitely do so; it’s an unforgettably cozy experience.