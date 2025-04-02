The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Met Gala is the biggest gathering of high profile guests from around the world in celebration of the arts. This event is hosted by Vogue Magazine, and serves as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event is held annually on the first Monday in May. This year, the event will take place on May 5.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Met Gala dress code serves in correlation with the main exhibit with the Costume Institute at Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s key museum exhibit is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The dress code is noted as “Tailored for You,” which invites attendees to craft their outfits with respect to the exhibits core ideas.

Superfine: Tailoring Black Style

But, what does Superfine represent? The theme is in reference to the book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity by Monica L. Miller. This book focuses on the emergence and prominence of dandyism as it influences culture and black identity. Dandyism emerged in 18th century Europe and was used to describe middle-class men whose interests created a lavish lifestyle. In the 20th century, Black men took to dandyism as a means of protest and pushback against the pressures of conformity. This year’s Met Gala serves to honor and celebrate these styles and revolutionaries in fashion, notably in the way that fashion serves as a catalyst for social change.

A Discussion on Superfine

Each Met Gala has a selected group of co-chairs, serving as the faces of the event. This year’s co-chairs includes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, actor and playwright Colman Domingo, singer/songwriter and producer Pharell Williams, rapper A$AP Rocky, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers serves as an Honorary Chair.

Wintour at the 2024 Met Gala

While the full guest list for the event is not publicly available, the attendees each year are a collection of the most notable figures in pop culture. The guests arrive at the museum and walk the iconic red carpet, which is styled each year in accordance with the theme. Guests are invited to explore the exhibit. The events of the Met Gala are largely kept secret — there is a strict no-phones policy once the guests enter the event after the red carpet. The gala itself includes a formal sit-down dinner and a variety of musical performances from high-profile guests. In 2024, Ariana Grande was a performer at the event.

Grande performing at the Met 2024 Gala

There has been a lot of discussion about the relevance and optics around the Met Gala, as the event’s themes and guests often correlate with political or social statements. From athletes to musicians to politicians, many guests have used their outfits to make statements about issues they find important. This year’s Met Gala theme serves as a statement on the intersection of race and gender identity in fashion. The curation of unique and high-fashion designs will be a crucial part of the red carpet looks this year.

Hamilton’s Black-history inspired look at the 2024 Met Gala

As the most notable event in fashion, the Met Gala serves as a reminder of the influence of style on culture and lifestyle. It is themes like Superfine that help us reflect on the impact that fashion has on social issues. While some have deemed it to be obsolete, the Met Gala exists to bring together fashion lovers from across the globe to view and demonstrate the power of style on a generation.