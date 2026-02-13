A Love Letter To Travel

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in love is one of, if not the best, feelings in the entire world. But being in love with the world? Now that’s one of my favorite phenomena to exist.

I feel incredibly fortunate to have grown up in Europe, a continent where neighboring countries are just a train ride away, and traveling on holiday is cheaper than visiting Disneyland. Living in Switzerland and Poland allowed me easy access to countries I could’ve never imagined seeing, cultures I learned to understand and love, and friendships that weren’t determined by the street I lived on.

Today, as an adult, I frequently share my advice and best travel tips with others. I believe that our knowledge of the world, literacy and compassion skills, and communication understanding come from exploring places that are vastly foreign from the ones we come from. I feel that the world would ultimately become a better place if people engage with diverse cultures more often, even within their own cities or homes.

So, in celebration of Valentine’s Day, in reflection of all that I love, I figured, why not write an article about the places that I hold near and dear to my heart? After all, I think I was put on this planet to inspire people to seek something outside of what they know! Here is my list of cities and countries that I’ve loved and received love from, and I hope you’ll be motivated to create your own memories inside their borders, too.

Kotor, Montenegro

Everyone has moments when they feel incredibly alive, where life itself seems impossibly large and leaves you in awe. For me, one of these moments was in Montenegro. As we sailed into port during a cruise, I had woken up early by accident. As I sat up and adjusted to the early morning light, I took a look out the window and was shocked. The mountains that surrounded the tiny town of Kotor were painted in hues of pink and orange, the moon was greeting the sun, and the water was completely still. I have never felt so much peace and love from a place as I did in that moment, and when I swam in the frigid waters of Kotor later that day, I felt at home in a foreign country.

Copenhagen, Denmark

As I grow older, I’ve come to the realization that my heart will never truly be whole until I am back in Copenhagen. The smell of spring, the knowledge that Tivoli Gardens would be filled with hundreds of fresh tulips, and the feeling of bliss as I went to my favorite food hall was everything I wanted in life and more. Copenhagen is one of those cities that you arrive in and say “I never want to leave”. It’s also a fantastic place to bike or travel by water taxi, as the city is largely built on canals.

Kyoto, Japan

I could talk for hours, days, weeks, years about my love for Kyoto. As a self-identified foodie, Kyoto makes me feel so loved through the culture of high-quality foods. Whether I’m eating hand-pulled soba noodles with cold broth or munching on fresh sashimi, Kyoto warms my heart, and quite often, my stomach.

Cambria, California, U.S.A.

While I am a writer, and a talented one at that, I simply have no words and no language that can describe the beauty of a California sunset. Cambria has always been a happy and safe place for my family and me, and I cherish the time I am able to spend there. If I had to define bliss, I would look no further than Cambria. It’s just perfection.

Cannes, France

There are many parts of France that, in my opinion, are severely overrated and have become tourist hotspots. Cannes, however, has kept all of its grace, elegance, and tradition. The beaches are clean, the locals are lovely, and being there allows you to feel chic and carefree. You may even catch a glimpse of celebrities from time to time, as Cannes, rich with the history of the entertainment industry, still hosts annual film festivals, like Cannes Lions.

Zermatt, Switzerland

Nestled just beneath the watchful eye of the Matterhorn, Zermatt is what many consider to be your typical Swiss ski town, but to me, it’s the place where I spent most of my summers. Hiking alongside the Alps with my family, then working our way down to a small, local restaurant for rostï is everything and more to my heart. While I never skied once in Zermatt, it still remains my all-time favorite Swiss town.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

As I floated on my back in crystal clear Balkan waters, with local senior citizens next to me, all I felt was the warm embrace of Croatia. Even in October, the sun still shone, and people still went for a dip in the ocean. The energy of Dubrovnik is uplifting, and despite the number of visitors they receive every year, the locals don’t let it get them down.

Being a citizen of the world is something that, over time, I’ve learned to embrace. Experiencing new places and cultures is one of the most life-changing things a person can go through. I hope my list inspires you to get out into the world and appreciate all the love you will receive in return! Happy travels!